Bareilly violence: Crackdown on properties linked to cleric’s associates continues

BAREILLY The crackdown on properties linked to Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s associates, accused in the September 26 Bareilly violence, continued on Monday with fresh sealing operations carried out by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA). A view of a demolished structure after Nagar Nigam conducts an anti-encroachment drive following violence, in Bareilly on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

A BDA team sealed the wedding hall of former Samajwadi Party (SP) councillor Wajid Beg in Faridapur Chaudhary, citing illegal construction. Despite repeated warnings to halt work, construction continued, prompting the action. Heavy police deployment accompanied the operation. Officials broke open the lock, sealed the premises with an official lock, and pasted a notice warning that any tampering would invite strict legal action and FIR registration.

Wajid Beg, a known associate of Tauqeer Raza, is the latest to face administrative action. His property joins a growing list of sealed establishments linked to the cleric’s circle.

Soon after, the team moved to Kohadapeer, where they sealed the motorcycle showroom of SP councillor Munna Khan. He, along with his staff, was forced to vacate the premises before the authorities locked it down.

Khan denied any involvement in the violence, stressing that he was away seeking treatment for his grandson’s fractured hand at the time. “I am also a cancer patient. My showroom has CCTV cameras—let the footage be checked. Maulana Tauqeer’s organisation is separate, and my ideology is different,” he asserted.

Many properties belonging to Tauqeer Raza’s close aides, including Arif’s Faham Lawn, Flora Garden, Skylark Hotel on Pilibhit Road, Sharafat’s marriage hall in Nariyawal and four shops owned by accused Nadeem near Naumahla Mosque have been sealed as part of the ongoing drive. The residence of Farhat, accused of sheltering the cleric, has also been sealed.

BDA vice-chairman Manikandan A reiterated that the demolition was strictly in line with the law. “The action is not aimed at any individual. The wedding hall and showroom sealed on Monday were constructed in violation of approved norms, and legal steps have been taken accordingly,” he said.

Properties worth over ₹170 crore have been sealed so far since the September 26 violence. Recently, two illegal e-charging stations valued at nearly ₹27 lakh, set up at Raza Palace in Jakheera and Raza Chowk in Bankhana—together costing around ₹5 crore—were demolished, authorities said.

Officials said the crackdown will intensify, with further identification and sealing of properties linked to Nafees, Nadeem, and other close associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza.

Encroachments cleared

Continuing its drive in areas linked to the recent violence, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon carried out a demolition drive at the market place near Katghar Qila crossing. The action began around 1:30 pm, with officials and security personnel removing encroachments outside shops and over drains.

The location lies just outside Katghar Park, where the corporation plans to develop a new park in days to come. Locals supported the move, saying that removing encroachments was the right step, but also demanded similar action in other areas.

Enforcement squad in-charge Colonel CB Joshi said the action was part of the corporation’s routine campaign, which will continue in future. The operation targeted encroachments outside 34 corporation-owned shops in the market, as well as in the opposite lane.