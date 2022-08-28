BBAU holds alumni meet, inaugurates cycle bank
As many as 200 alumni of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow gathered on the campus during the varsity’s alumni meet-2022 on Saturday.
On the occasion, a cycle bank was also inaugurated to encourage the present students to park their vehicles at parking stands and make use of cycles to reduce pollution.
The patron of the programme, vice-chancellor Aacharya Sanjay Singh congratulated the alumni association on the establishment of the cycle bank.
He said that the alumni are the brand ambassadors of any institute and their contribution is crucial to the progress of the institute and the development of its current students. He said, “Alumni can act as mentors for current students.” He discussed with the alumni the need to provide financial support for the development of the university.
The VC also apprised everyone about the improvement in the NIRF ranking of the university and mentioned that BBAU has become the second most preferred university for the students admitted through CUET. He also talked about the plan to start skill-based courses to advance the students in the field of entrepreneurship.
The chief guest of the event Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, said that the alumni are the heritage of any institution and countries across the world have recognised the contribution of the alumni in the development of an institution.
Along with this, he also talked about the scholarship provided by the government for research abroad and suggested creating a cell to identify such students who wanted to go to another country for research.
He said, “The name of such students should be sent by the university to the government so that the student can do excellent work in higher education and research by getting financial support from the government.”
The guest of honour of the programme Kunwar Shashank, mentor for Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission, Government of India, said that our alumni prepared a blueprint of success for our future generations. These alumni become mentors and policymakers after us. Their decisions play an important role in the progress of the country. He discussed the growing interest of the youth of the country in the field of entrepreneurship.
