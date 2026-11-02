Before 2017, Ayodhya faced acid sting of neglect, appeasement: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ayodhya was forced to “endure the acid sting of neglect, mismanagement and appeasement” before 2017, as he posted old and new pictures of the temple town on X to showcase its transformation under BJP rule.

“Ayodhya is the birthplace of civilisation, the lifeline of culture and the eternal flame of faith,” Yogi Adityanath posted on X. (FILE PHOTO)

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“Ayodhya is the birthplace of civilisation, the lifeline of culture and the eternal flame of faith,” Adityanath posted on X.

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“However, before 2017, this divine city was compelled to endure neglect,” he added.

Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments without naming them, Yogi Adityanath said pilgrims earlier faced hardship, civic infrastructure lay dilapidated and local families had limited opportunities.

The chief minister said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Ayodhya’s ancient glory has gained a new dimension through modern development.

“From the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Rampath, Dharampath, the international airport and the modern railway station, every construction is linked to the convenience of pilgrims and the pride of Ram Nagari,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said transformation is now visible in homes and courtyards of Ayodhya residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said transformation is now visible in homes and courtyards of Ayodhya residents. {{/usCountry}}

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“Growing tourism is supporting trade, new opportunities are connecting youth with employment, and local families are nurturing new hopes of prosperity,” he said.

“Ayodhya, which once awaited development, is today writing a new chapter of progress alongside its heritage,” the chief minister added, saying the city has become a shining symbol of cultural consciousness and prosperity while realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

The post comes amid the BJP’s push to showcase Ayodhya as a model of its cultural nationalism plus development pitch ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.