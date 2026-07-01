‘Betrayed Constitution and Lord Ram’: Akhilesh targets BJP

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, accusing the party of betraying both “Lord Ram” and Constitutional values. On his 53rd birthday, he also launched the SPs new digital membership and connect app. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav celebrated his 53rd birthday in Lucknow on July 1. Thousands of supporters gathered at the party headquarters, where he cut a massive cake with a sword and distributed bicycles to students in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media, Yadav said the platform is designed to make party membership easy and transparent, allowing supporters to join digitally, stay connected and participate in various campaigns. He emphasised that the app will play a key role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and expanding direct outreach to the youth and common citizens. He urged party workers to use the app aggressively to build a stronger, more responsive political network ahead of future elections.

The SP chief described the BJP as a “party that exploits people’s faith for political gains.” He alleged rampant corruption in police stations, tehsils and hospitals under BJP rule and called the party the root cause of all evils in the state.

On the alleged donation embezzlement at Ram Mandir, Yadav said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and existed long before the BJP. Accusing the BJP of misappropriating “Ram-dhan” (devotees’ offerings) and trifling with people’s faith, he alleged large-scale theft of gold, silver, precious gems and even silver and gold ‘khadaun’ offered at the temple. “CCTV cameras were switched off to destroy evidence,” he claimed, adding that the theft has links extending to Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“We never raised these issues merely to create a political issue; the Samajwadi Party wanted these issues resolved, residents of Ayodhya to be helped and for them to be spared from injustice and oppression. Yet, the BJP government did nothing. Whatever is being revealed today happens by the grace of Lord Ram. The BJP has betrayed Ayodhya and its people. Upon coming to power, the SP will work to transform Ayodhya into a beautiful, modern city equipped with all amenities while preserving its culture, heritage and true identity,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

The former CM alleged that the BJP is now trying to change the Constitution by “buying MPs” after its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “People saved the Constitution by voting in 2024; consequently, they are now buying MPs in an attempt to alter the Constitution. The SP is fighting to protect democracy, Constitution and will not allow BJP to change them,” said Yadav, adding that ‘maryada’ is represented by both Lord Ram and the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the BJP has betrayed both.