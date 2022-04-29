Amid iftar row, BHU clarifies, 'Tradition 2 decades old. V-C didn't organise'
Day after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) witnessed protests over iftar party organised at the campus, the university has issued a statement regarding the entire controversy.
Chander Shekher Gwari, the assistant information and public relations officer of the university, took to Twitter alleging misinformation on the entire issue.
“There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things: 1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades,” the officer said.
Controversy erupted after image of vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain attending an iftar went viral. A group of students burnt the V-C's effigy outside his residence, accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics.
"I have been here at this university for the last five years. No such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision," a student had said.
The chief proctor of BHU had said that iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities participated. “No official celebrations are done... This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri had told ANI.
Kapri said the members of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha, whose name was written under the slogans, have been identified by the university administration and action will be taken against them.
Refuting the allegation, the student body said in a statement, “The BCM has nothing to do with these slogans. BCM has asked the university administration to investigate the matter and take strict action against those involved in it.”
-
BJP identifies 4 areas in Karnataka to improve assembly seat tally
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has identified four areas where it needs to put in more effort to be able to meet its target of winning 150 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly. A functionary said the party will redouble efforts in Bengaluru Rural, which has 19 assembly seats and where it did not perform well in the last election. BJP has set a target of winning 13-15 seats in the region.
-
24-year-old Bengaluru woman attacked with acid after rejecting marriage offer
A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a man allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal. According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old a garment factory worker, Nagesh, threw acid on her. She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head. The police said the accused had been following her for many years.
-
CM Bommai: Will try to take possession of military-controlled land near Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that effort would be made to take possession of the land near Belagavi which is presently under military control. Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "The land along the national highway in Belagavi is under Military control. The issue has been discussed with the Defence Minister. He has responded positively to the state's intention to take it back."
-
Row intensifies as minister says Gita will be taught in moral science classes
Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has sparked a controversy by saying that Bible, Quran should not be taught in schools as they are strictly religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”. Earlier this month, Nagesh had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in school curricula. The education department is now seeking a probe into the matter.
-
Frame rules to regulate indoor air quality in 4 months, NGT tells Centre
The National Green Tribunal, by an order issued on Wednesday, set a deadline of four months for the Union government to frame indoor air quality norms and provide protocols for their regulation. A six-member panel, headed by tribunal's chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, underlined the absence of suitable norms pertaining to indoor air quality despite several studies highlighting presence of toxic gases and particulate matter inside buildings and their harmful effects.
