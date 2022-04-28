BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision to organise an Iftar party on the campus.
A group of students burnt vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain’s effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution’s head was indulging in appeasement politics.
A protesting student said the VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.
However, the chief proctor of the university, Bhuvan Chanda Kapri, said Iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities took part in such gatherings. “No official celebrations are done... This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The students said that at a time when the country was moving towards a Uniform Civil Code, the VC was indulging in appeasement politics in BHU. They raised slogans in front of the VC's residence on the campus, saying that this was against the culture of the university.
"I have been here at this university for the last five years. No such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision," said a studenta.
Another student said the VC chose Mahila Mahavidyalaya to organise the event so that he could polarise women students and create a divide with his anti-Hindu mindset.
"The VC has no time to listen to the problems of students but he has time for Iftar parties. The earlier VC GC Tripathi used to provide 'phalahar (a dish of fruits)' during the Navaratri fasts. The new VC not only discouraged that practice but he's now trying to impose this new tradition. This is an anti-Hindu initiative, and we condemn this. If the VC needs to have Iftar, he can go to AMU or Jamia, he's not wanted right here," he added.
Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur
A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday. Also read: India country with most internet shutdowns for 4th time, 85 in J&K alone: Report Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue.
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald. Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president's post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. BSP managed to win just one of the state's 403 seats.
Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to Somaiyas till June 14
The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in the INS Vikrant fraud case. The relief has been extended till June 14. The BJP leader was earlier granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case on April 13 while Neil was given the bail a week later (on April 20).
Speaker orders probe into Punjab assembly staff recruitment during Congress rule
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Also read: Guest Column Audit can wait, fix Punjab's political economy Sandhwan ordered the probe after receiving a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment done during the previous assembly. The Speaker said that if anything was done in contravention of the law, action would be taken.
