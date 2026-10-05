Bihar, MP firearms pipeline into UP busted; two held in Lucknow

An inter-state firearms supply chain allegedly sourcing illegal weapons from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh for distribution across Uttar Pradesh has been busted with the arrest of two alleged members of the network in Lucknow, the Special Task Force (STF) said on Sunday.

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The arrested men—Amarjeet Yadav and Naushad, both from Sultanpur—were allegedly involved in procuring firearms for ₹30,000-40,000 each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and selling them in different UP districts for ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh, according to the STF.

The arrests were made around 1.30am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near the Amara Farms turn on the Ahimamau service road in the Sushant Golf City area. The STF recovered five firearms—two 9mm pistols, two .32-bore pistols and a .315-bore country-made firearm—along with ₹1,340 and two bags.

The operation followed intelligence inputs about an inter-state gang supplying illegal firearms in UP. A team led by inspector Raghavendra Singh, under the supervision of DSP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi of the STF headquarters, intercepted the suspects with assistance from personnel of the Ahimamau police outpost.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the STF learnt that Amarjeet, a resident of Mahmudpur in Baldirai, Sultanpur, had been staying in Lucknow with associates and allegedly running the arms trafficking operation. Naushad had allegedly been involved in supplying firearms for him for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the STF learnt that Amarjeet, a resident of Mahmudpur in Baldirai, Sultanpur, had been staying in Lucknow with associates and allegedly running the arms trafficking operation. Naushad had allegedly been involved in supplying firearms for him for some time. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are now expected to establish the source of the recovered weapons, the routes used to bring them into UP and the network of buyers and distributors in the state.

The STF said Amarjeet has 17 cases dating from 2012 to 2014 registered in Sultanpur and Ayodhya. His criminal record includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, rioting, criminal conspiracy, theft and possession of stolen property, besides offences under the Arms Act and the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

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Among these are a 2012 murder and rioting case at Baldirai; a 2013 Gosainganj case involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy; multiple extortion and robbery cases; and Arms Act cases registered in Sultanpur and Ayodhya. The two men have been booked at Sushant Golf City police station under Sections 3, 5, 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further legal action will be taken by the local police, the STF said.