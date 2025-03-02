BJP govt conspiring to end quota through privatisation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is conspiring to end jobs and reservation by privatising government institutions. The BJP government is working on the policy of loot, lies and dishonesty, alleged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement issued on Sunday, he alleged, “Earlier, the BJP government at the Centre handed over many government institutions to private hands. Now, following the same path, the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is also promoting privatisation. The BJP governments work for capitalists.”

Yadav also attacked the state government over proposed privatisation of electricity discoms. “The UP government is hell-bent on handing over Purvanchal and Dakshinchal Vidyut Nigam to private hands. The government wants to give assets worth billions to capitalists under the guise of privatisation,” the SP chief alleged.

“The BJP government is against the Constitution and reservation. The BJP is hatching new conspiracies every day to keep the PDA away from jobs and reservation. The policy of the BJP is anti-PDA. It hates PDA. Government jobs are lost due to privatisation,” he further alleged. PDA refers to pichhade’ (backward classes), Dalit and ‘alpsankhyak’ (minorities).

“Due to government institutions going into the private sector, the PDA does not get the opportunity of reservation given in the Constitution by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he alleged.

“The BJP government is working on the policy of loot, lies and dishonesty. Today, employees and the general public are all against this policy of the BJP government. In the 2027 assembly elections, the people are determined to remove the anti-people government of the BJP,” the SP chief claimed.