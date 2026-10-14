‘BJP is enemy of PDA’: Akhilesh alleges ploy to delete their votes ahead of UP assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being the “enemy of PDA” (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — backward classes, Dalits and minorities) and conspiring to delete their votes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged leaders and workers to remain alert at every booth and maintain strict discipline. (File)

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Addressing party workers at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP had been continuously attempting to remove the names of backward, Dalit and minority voters from electoral rolls. “The BJP is the enemy of PDA, who have understood its tricks,” he said.

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Yadav claimed that people in the state would give a fitting reply to the ruling party’s alleged loot and dishonesty in 2027 polls, which he described as a “do or die” battle and one to protect the right to vote, the Constitution and democracy.

“If the BJP returns to power, it will continue its bulldozer politics. The SP’s goal is to form the next government and restore a transparent system in Uttar Pradesh,” the former chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief alleged that the BJP considered fake votes its strength and said “vote theft” remained a major issue. He also alleged that bogus votes continued to exist on a large scale even after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief alleged that the BJP considered fake votes its strength and said “vote theft” remained a major issue. He also alleged that bogus votes continued to exist on a large scale even after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav urged SP leaders and workers to remain alert at every booth and maintain strict discipline so that no one gets an opportunity to complain. “People of the state are distressed by the BJP’s misrule. Inflation, unemployment and corruption have peaked. The BJP is completely discredited and its defeat is certain,” Yadav said.

He alleged that the ruling party wanted to undermine democratic institutions and continued to manipulate electoral rolls. “An SP government is essential to rectify the state’s ruined system and protect the interests of the people, particularly the PDA communities,” he said.

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