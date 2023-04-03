Civic polls in Uttar Pradesh: BJP leaders to highlight Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will highlight the various initiatives, announcements and decisions taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in all the 17 municipal corporations which would vote to elect new representatives in the soon-to-be-announced civic polls in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, the BJP had won 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Over 4.23 crore (42.3 million) people across urban areas would vote in these civic polls in Uttar Pradesh that will be held about a year ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister is expected to campaign in all the key seats, BJP leaders indicated. The campaign itinerary of Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak as well as all the ministers is being drafted, party leaders said.

The party has been holding meetings to decide candidates and issues for civic polls.

“We are confident that the enormous goodwill of Yogi Adityanathji and his government will ensure that we better our previous 2017 record this time,” U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

“The CM has interacted with people of Shahjahanpur and launched development projects for all 17 cities in the state,” officials said.

Adityanath has launched several big-ticket development projects in various cities, according to details shared by the government.

“He launched projects worth ₹1459 crore in Bareilly, ₹1295 crore in Prayagraj, ₹1057 crore in Ayodhya and ₹950 crore for Gorakhpur,” the government said.

Projects involving investment of ₹878 crore were launched in Ghaziabad, ₹822.43 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan, ₹517 crore in Meerut, ₹488 crore in Agra, ₹424 crore in Moradabad, ₹388 crore in Kanpur, ₹328 crore in Jhansi and ₹308.18 crore in Shahjahanpur.

Besides, projects worth ₹269 crore were launched in Firozabad, ₹145 crore in Saharanpur, and ₹86.55 crore in Aligarh during the prabuddhjan sammelans (intellectual cell meets).

“Yogi Adityanathji’s governance model is all encompassing. People across the state have great respect for a leader who is selflessly working for the people. He leads a spartan lifestyle, but is committed to making U.P. the most developed state. And that’s why when he speaks, people listen,” said UP BJP secretary Chandramohan.

The BJP had won 14 of the 16 municipal corporations in 2017 with the Bahujan Samaj Party winning two mayoral seats in Aligarh and Meerut.

Under the Smart City Mission, Integrated Command and Control Center and Intelligent Traffic Management System are working in 10 smart cities at a cost of ₹2000 crore.

“Projects worth ₹547 crore are being carried out to develop Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut and Shahjahanpur as smart cities under the State Smart City Scheme. As many as 740 AC buses are also being operated in 14 cities,” the government shared.

Officials said 17.62 lakh houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, loans worth ₹1190 crore were made available to 10,33,132 street vendors.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), more than two crore toilets have been constructed in the state so far benefiting more than 10 crore citizens in urban areas and 8,99,634 individual and 69,381 community-public toilets have been constructed. Besides this, 327 tonnes of plastic had been seized and penalty of ₹16.47 crore imposed on defaulters in the last six years, the government said.