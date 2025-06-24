BJP MLA lands in controversy after mob attacks SDM in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda

A mob allegedly attacked a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Banda district late on Sunday night after the official seized two sand-laden trucks suspected to have been used in illegal mining. The incident occurred near the Paigambarpur-Jarar turn under the Girwan police station limits in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred near the Paigambarpur-Jarar turn under the Girwan police station area. It sparked a political controversy following allegations on social media that BJP MLA from Banda Sadar Prakash Dwivedi slapped the SDM for not letting go of the seized trucks. The legislator has denied the allegation though he admitted he scolded the officer.

District magistrate J Reebha said the administration took quick action on learning of the attack.

“Police have been directed to initiate strict proceedings. No one will be spared,” she said.

Superintendent of police Palash Bansal said, “Four named and 25-30 unidentified assailants have been booked and CO Naraini has been directed to collect evidence and lead the investigation.” The MLA was not named in the FIR.

The four individuals named in the FIR are Lalit Gupta, Alok Singh, Chhotku Dwivedi and Badku Dwivedi.

According to the FIR filed by the SDM’s official driver, Kamta Prasad Mishra, the attack took place around 10.45 pm when SDM Naraini Amit Shukla was conducting checks against illegal mining. After two overloaded trucks were impounded on Khurhand Road and handed over to the local police outpost, the SDM’s vehicle was intercepted by a convoy of six cars carrying 25-30 people.

The police lodged the FIR under Sections 191 (2) (rioting), 191 (3) (armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 115 (2), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The group, reportedly led by Lalit Gupta, Alok Singh, Chhotku Dwivedi, and Badku Dwivedi, allegedly surrounded the SDM’s car, abused him and attempted to overturn the vehicle, according to the FIR. Many were armed with rods, sticks and hockey sticks. The SDM was allegedly dragged by his collar, thrown to the ground and threatened with dire consequences unless he released the seized trucks.

As the video of the incident went viral, social media was abuzz with claims that Banda Sadar BJP MLA Prakash Dwivedi had slapped the SDM after reaching the site and asked him to release the trucks. It was also alleged that a police constable was slapped in the process while trying to shield the SDM.

Dwivedi said: “This is a deliberate attempt to malign my image. I did scold the SDM over what I believed were unjustified vehicle seizures, but there was no physical assault. The FIR is baseless.”

Despite attempts, Amit Shukla was not available for comment.

This is the second incident in less than a week when a BJP MLA has been accused of highhandedness in the Bundelkhand region.

On June 19, BJP MLA from Jhansi’s Babina Rajeev Singh Parichha was at the centre of a controversy over an incident in which a passenger in Vande Bharat Express was allegedly attacked by his associates. The party has issued a show-cause notice to the Babina legislator.