BJP MLA’s uncle shot dead in Amroha

MEERUT Unidentified assailants shot dead the maternal uncle of Mahendra Kharagvanshi, BJP MLA from Amroha’s Hasanpur assembly constituency, on Wednesday midnight while he was sleeping. The murder created panic in the village. (Pic for representation)

Circle officer of Hasanpur Deep Kumar Pant said that a case had been registered against unknown people and asserted that the assailants would be arrested soon.

He said that the incident happened at around 12.30 in the night on Wednesday while the victim was sleeping. “The injured Satyaprakash Kharagvanshi was immediately taken to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead after examination,” said Pant.

Satyaprakash Kharagvanshi,72, lived in Ghansoorpur village of Kotwali area in Amroha district.

He used to sleep in the cattle shed near his house. He was sleeping in the cattle shed on Wednesday night when some miscreants entered the shed and shot him on the left side of his chest.

Hearing the gunshot, the family members and villagers ran towards the spot but the miscreants managed to escape. The injured was taken to the community health centre for treatment but seeing his serious condition he was referred to a higher centre in Moradabad after first aid. He eventually succumbed to his bullet injury.

His death created panic among family members and villagers. On receiving information about the incident, MLA Mahendra Kharagvanshi also reached the spot. Meanwhile, local police and CO Deep Kumar Pant also reached the spot and enquired about the incident.

A team of forensic experts also collected evidence from the spit. “ We have been investigating the case from all possible angles”, said Pant. The body was sent for post mortem examination.