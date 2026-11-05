BJP MLAs raise UGC row, electoral concerns at meeting with Nitin Nabin in Gorakhpur

The controversy surrounding the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and concerns over the difference of votes secured by the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in various constituencies emerged as key issues during a meeting of party’s legislators with national president Nitin Nabin at the Annexe Building auditorium in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin reportedly assured the legislators that the national leadership was concerned about the issue and would work towards finding a solution. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While some legislators reportedly expressed apprehension that the UGC controversy could adversely affect the party’s electoral prospects ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections, others emphasised the need to analyse and bridge the gap in the party’s vote share between the 2022 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

During the organisational interaction, MLAs raised concerns over public perception and the possible political implications of the UGC controversy. Nabin reportedly acknowledged their concerns and said the party’s national leadership was also looking into the matter.

Taking note of the discussion, Nabin reportedly observed that much of the debate surrounding the UGC issue was emerging from within the party itself. He urged legislators to maintain a positive approach and communicate constructively with the public. He reportedly assured them that the national leadership was concerned about the issue and would work towards finding a solution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nabin also reviewed the activities of legislators over the past three months and sought details of their plans and preparations for the next two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabin also reviewed the activities of legislators over the past three months and sought details of their plans and preparations for the next two months. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During a media interaction after the meeting, transport minister Dayashankar Singh said Nabin had sought an account of the legislators’ activities over the preceding three months and provided guidance on their responsibilities for the coming period. He also stressed the need for better coordination and clarity in the organisation’s response to public concerns.

Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said Nabin had issued detailed instructions regarding preparations for the UP assembly elections and stressed that elected representatives should reach out to people directly rather than wait for them to visit their offices.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said the meeting had energised party leaders, although no specific formula for winning the upcoming elections had been shared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting also witnessed an unusual complaint from a BJP MLA representing a neighbouring district of Gorakhpur. The legislator complained that all three mandal presidents in his constituency resign whenever he contests an assembly election.

Nabin reportedly advised the MLA to improve his working relationship with the party organisation.