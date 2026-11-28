BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday mocked Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) (PDA) formula, likening it to a potato that can be mixed with almost any vegetable. He alleged that Akhilesh kept changing the meaning of PDA to suit his political interests.

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Sourced) more less

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Trivedi also compared the public embraces between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to the meeting between Alauddin Khilji and his uncle Jalaluddin Khilji, saying both leaders appeared to be calculating who would outmanoeuvre the other and gain a larger share of political space.

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He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Kanpur.

“Forget seat-sharing, these two leaders do not even like looking at each other for ten minutes,” Trivedi said, claiming that the SP had already conveyed its political position to the Congress through a series of moves.

He pointed out that Akhilesh began his roadshow from Rae Bareli, following which the then UP Congress president Ajay Rai announced that his party would launch its campaign from Etawah. The SP subsequently released its candidate list before the Congress and announced its manifesto ahead of its ally.

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{{^usCountry}} Trivedi said these moves were intended to convey that the SP had moved ahead and the Congress would have to follow if it had the political standing to do so. He also referred to the SP’s repeated use of Imran Masood for public statements and his elevation as working president as part of the party’s political messaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trivedi said these moves were intended to convey that the SP had moved ahead and the Congress would have to follow if it had the political standing to do so. He also referred to the SP’s repeated use of Imran Masood for public statements and his elevation as working president as part of the party’s political messaging. {{/usCountry}}

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On the BJP’s chief ministerial face, Trivedi said there was no confusion or dispute within the party. “In our party, the chief minister’s post is absolutely clear,” he said, adding that those raising the question were themselves acknowledging the BJP’s prospects of forming the next government.