LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami, describing the festival as the triumph of justice over injustice. He called upon people to resolve to defeat evil with good and declared that this struggle would begin from Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav flagged off high-tech LED vans and publicity chariots prepared as model campaign vehicles for various assembly constituencies (Sourced)

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Addressing a gathering of party office-bearers, leaders and workers at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav said the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were a battle to save democracy and that this responsibility rested with the people of the state. “BJP’s wipe-out is certain,” he asserted, adding that the people stood with the Samajwadi Party.

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He announced that the party would release its election manifesto on November 26, 2026.

Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, claiming that every section of society was distressed under its rule. He alleged rampant inflation, corruption, unemployment, loot and injustice, and claimed criminals enjoyed protection while ordinary citizens were denied justice. The BJP, he charged, was running a false propaganda campaign to defame the SP, filing fabricated cases against its leaders and workers, and deleting names from voter lists.

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the BJP of failing to fulfil any of its promises, including doubling farmers’ income, attracting investment and providing jobs to the youth. “Promise-breaking is also a form of corruption,” Yadav said, pointing to what he described as the highest labour migration from UP under the Yogi government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the BJP of failing to fulfil any of its promises, including doubling farmers’ income, attracting investment and providing jobs to the youth. “Promise-breaking is also a form of corruption,” Yadav said, pointing to what he described as the highest labour migration from UP under the Yogi government. {{/usCountry}}

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“Saving the Constitution is our solemn resolve. PDA will strengthen democracy by remaining united,” he stated. He also accused the BJP of working to scrap the reservation system given by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He alleged large-scale irregularities at the booth level in voter registration and claimed that the Election Commission and the BJP were “one and the same”. He said SP workers had detected several errors during booth-level checks but no action had been taken against erring officials.

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Equating true ‘Ram Rajya’ with socialism, Yadav described the current political contest as a fight between genuine and fake Sanatanis, asserting that those spreading hatred were the fake ones. He directed party workers to keep a close watch on voter addition and deletion exercises at their respective booths on October 24.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav flagged off high-tech LED vans and publicity chariots prepared as model campaign vehicles for various assembly constituencies. The event began with the traditional breaking of a coconut, Vedic chants, puja and conch sounds by priests.