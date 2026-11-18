The five-point mantra finalised by the BJP on Tuesday for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, after two days of brainstorming in Mathura, centres on booths, youth, beneficiaries, women and farmers.

On booth management, senior party leaders at the Mathura brainstorming stressed the need to reach every voter and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. (For representation)

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The party’s ‘Chintan Baithak’ concluded on Tuesday with a clear message from the top leadership — no complacency, no rest and no voter left untouched.

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While first-time voters, youth outreach and booth management will be the party’s primary focus, its other priorities will be women and farmers, with emphasis on law and order under the Yogi Adityanath government and welfare schemes targeting farmers.

The Yogi Adityanath government could also make some major announcements for women and farmers in the run-up to the assembly polls, said a senior BJP leader who attended the meeting.

Elaborate discussions were held on identifying first-time voters and young electors, whom the party expects to turn out in large numbers in 2027.

Party leaders said the youth vote would be decisive. With a large number of young voters added to the electoral rolls since 2022, the BJP wants to ensure that its connect with this segment is not left to chance. Special focus will be laid on colleges, universities, coaching hubs, ITIs and polytechnics.

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{{^usCountry}} In view of recent student protests in New Delhi, the party also decided to intensify its outreach to young voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of recent student protests in New Delhi, the party also decided to intensify its outreach to young voters. {{/usCountry}}

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“Stress will be laid on reaching out to students in colleges, universities and coaching hubs to connect with first-time voters and young voters,” a senior leader present at the meeting said.

On booth management, senior party leaders stressed the need to reach every voter and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. They also called for making mandal- and booth-level workers more proactive.

“In the two-day meeting, BJP leaders also expressed concern over complacency among workers and stressed the need for extensive mobilisation of booth- and mandal-level workers on the ground,” another senior party leader said.

The message from the top leadership was clear — there should be no complacency after two consecutive victories in 2017 and 2022. Every booth must be won, every voter contacted and every worker kept active on the ground over the next three months.

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin called for a comprehensive public contact campaign to take the achievements of the central and state governments to every person and make the organisation stronger and more active down to the booth level.

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise, which began in UP on Tuesday, also came up for discussion.

“The need for greater involvement of party workers in the SSR was felt at the two-day meeting. Senior party leaders stressed the proactive role of workers in the ongoing exercise,” the senior leader said.

Leaders said workers must ensure that no eligible BJP supporter was left out of the electoral rolls and that the process was completed transparently and on time at the booth level. Booth-level agents (BLAs) will be activated and their work monitored regularly.

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The party also plans to reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the central and state governments. Uttar Pradesh has a large number of beneficiaries, and workers will be asked to visit households that have received benefits ranging from housing and toilets to free ration, Ujjwala gas connections, Ayushman health cover and farmer support.

“The beneficiary is our biggest voter. We have to reach every house that has benefited from Modi-Yogi schemes and remind them who delivered it,” a senior leader present at the meeting said.

The party will also reach out to the four categories identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — women, the poor, youth and farmers — highlighting welfare schemes aimed at their empowerment.

With the 2027 assembly polls just months away, the meeting also discussed rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

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In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi’s rallies will be scheduled to cover the maximum number of assembly segments. Sources said the party was planning a series of major rallies in western, central and eastern UP in the coming weeks.

The schedule for Shah’s rallies was also discussed, with a focus on booth-level mobilisation and organisational reviews in key regions.

Leaders said the meeting also finalised the work plan for the next three months, organisational activities and coordination with alliance partners.

The BJP is aiming to retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term. The Mathura meeting, leaders said, had set the tone for the campaign, with booth-level management, youth outreach, first-time voter connect and beneficiary mobilisation among its key priorities.

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