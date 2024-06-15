Blazing heat: Lucknow hits 45.3°C, hottest June day in 7 years

With the day temperature in the state capital rising to 45.3°C on Friday, Lucknow recorded its highest June temperature in the last seven years, matching the previous record set on June 6, 2017. The all-time highest day temperature in June was recorded in 1966 at 47.7°C. With temperatures crossing 46°C, the water level of the Ganga is receding. Dry patches have emerged mid-stream at Samne Ghat, Varanasi, as seen on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar/ HT)

The forecast for Lucknow indicates mainly clear skies with surface wind speeds of 20-30 km/h. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 45°C and 32°C, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely during midday and afternoon.

The state forecast indicates mostly dry weather. Strong surface winds (25-35 km/h) are very likely at isolated places. The IMD has warned that heat wave (Loo) to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in most places across the state, with warm night conditions very likely at isolated places.

Prayagraj records warmest June night in 127 years

At 34.3 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj recorded its warmest June night ever on Friday in its 127-year observational history (1898-2024), surpassing the previous record of 33.9°C on June 16, 2019. Prayagraj was also the hottest among the climate observation stations in the country on Friday, with a temperature of 46.9 °C.

For the second consecutive day, Kanpur (IAF) recorded the highest minimum temperature in UP at 34.4°C on Friday, after reaching 34.9°C on Thursday. Agra’s minimum temperature was 32.2 °C, 5.6 degrees above normal. Warm night conditions prevailed in Shahjahanpur (32.2°C), Moradabad (31.4°C), and both Meerut and Etawah (31.2°C). The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Najibabad at 24.5°C, according to weatherman Mohd Danish.

Night temperatures increased significantly in the Ayodhya division over the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were significantly above normal (+3.1°C to +5.0°C) in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, and Meerut divisions, and above normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in the rest of the divisions. In Lucknow, the minimum temperature was 31.3°C, 4.1 degrees above normal on Friday. Agra recorded its third hottest June night in 50 years on Thursday at 33.5°C, following 34.8°C on June 13, 2018, and 33.6°C on June 5, 2017.

Due to dry and hot westerly winds and intense solar radiation, heat wave conditions prevailed in most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with severe heat wave conditions in some northern and southern parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

However, drizzles and thunderstorms occurred in some parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to continue in most places in the state until June 16. Thereafter, cloud cover and possible rain in the eastern Terai region, due to moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, may improve conditions in the eastern Terai region after June 16 and in other parts of the state after June 17.

In the next 4-5 days, conditions are favorable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and northwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Bihar. The situation regarding the advance of the monsoon into Uttar Pradesh will become clear only after it advances into Bihar.