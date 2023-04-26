Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Stains found at Atiq’s old office human blood: Forensic report

Stains found at Atiq’s old office human blood: Forensic report

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 26, 2023 09:35 PM IST

The ‘blood’ stains, splattered on the stairs and on a cloth found on a sofa, were noticed by the Prayagraj police on Monday morning.

The stains found at what once used to be the office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s in Prayagraj’s Chakia locality are, in fact, human blood, revealed a forensic report.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were killed while in police custody by three assailants earlier this month. (File)
Atiq and his brother Ashraf were killed while in police custody by three assailants earlier this month. (File)

While the police are probing different angles, their prime focus is on the possibility of drug addicts injuring themselves while trying to enter the partially demolished building, police officials said.

The ‘blood’ stains, splattered on the stairs and on a cloth found on a sofa, were noticed by the Prayagraj police on Monday morning.

The police also reportedly recovered a knife and broken glass and bangle pieces from the spot. Samples were sent for forensic examination.

Citing the forensic report that came out on Wednesday, a senior police official said, “There is a strong possibility that some drug addicts might have sneaked inside the partially demolished building and injured themselves. While efforts are underway to identify the drug addicts who loiter in the area, we’re also investigating other angles. The building has now been barricaded and is being guarded.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out