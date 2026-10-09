Boating, light shows, marine life: Nod to naval museum expansion

LUCKNOW The UP Cabinet on Friday approved the third phase of the Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya project in Lucknow, including the development of a water body across 6.8 acres, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) set to oversee the operation and maintenance of the museum complex.

The aim is to develop the Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya into a tourism hub where visitors can better understand the country’s maritime history and naval technology while also enjoying recreational activities. (File Photo)

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The Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the transfer of the land by the LDA to the Tourism Department for a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

The project will feature replicas of naval ships, boating facilities, light-and-sound shows and exhibitions showcasing aquatic life and marine biodiversity. The aim is to develop the Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya into a tourism hub where visitors can better understand the country’s maritime history and naval technology while also enjoying recreational activities.

The UP Tourism Department is developing the sangrahalaya in collaboration with the Indian Navy. The museum will offer glimpses of naval equipment, maritime history and the country’s defence capabilities. Through digital technology, audio-visual presentations, interactive exhibits and simulations, visitors can better understand how the Indian Navy operates.

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{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide two free LPG cylinder refills to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during the 2026-27 financial year, with the state government expected to incur an expenditure of ₹2,142.78 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide two free LPG cylinder refills to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during the 2026-27 financial year, with the state government expected to incur an expenditure of ₹2,142.78 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the state government, the free refills will be provided in two phases -- the first between October and December 2026 and the second between January and March 2027.

The scheme follows a similar arrangement in previous financial years, when beneficiaries received free cylinder refills around Holi and Diwali.

The government said the initiative aims to encourage the use of clean cooking fuel and reduce the harmful effects of smoke on the health of women and children as well as the environment.

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The benefit will be available to Ujjwala beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar and whose Aadhaar authentication has been completed.

Bhadohi will now be ‘Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi’

The cabinet meeting also approved renaming Bhadohi district as ‘Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi’, following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent public announcement. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna said: “The district would be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi in memory and honour of Guru Ravidas Ji, a prominent seer in the Indian spiritual tradition and a social reformer. The government believes that the renaming will reflect the district’s cultural, social and historical identity.”

He added: “The government had earlier attempted to rename Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi, but the Samajwadi Party government later changed the name. The new name will honour Sant Ravidas Ji while retaining Bhadohi’s identity.”

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Stipend for Ayurveda, Unani, homoeopathy interns doubled

The cabinet gave nod to a proposal to increase the internship stipend for students who have passed the BAMS, BUMS and BHMS examinations at government Ayurveda, Unani and homoeopathy medical colleges, institutions and universities during their compulsory rotating internship. Following the cabinet’s decision, the monthly internship stipend for students pursuing BHMS, BAMS, and BUMS internships will increase from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000, effectively doubling the existing amount. The decision will benefit 588 Ayurveda, 150 Unani and 976 homoeopathy interns.

₹115 cr for dev authority projects

The cabinet approved releasing the first instalment of ₹115 crore for projects by the Mirzapur-Vindhyachal and Muzaffarnagar development authorities under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme.

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The government allocated ₹3,500 crore for comprehensive and appropriate new-city development in the financial year 2026-27. As per the cabinet’s decision, the government approved seed capital of up to ₹164.87 crore for projects by the Mirzapur-Vindhyachal and Muzaffarnagar development authorities. The government approved the proposal to grant financial approval and release ₹115 crore as the first instalment. The scheme aims at planned, organised urban development while providing better housing for the growing urban population. The government implemented the scheme on April 6, 2023.

Road in Mainpuri to be upgraded to 4 lanes

The cabinet approved a proposal for revised administrative and financial approval to widen and strengthen state highway no. 84 (Shikohabad-Bhogaon) in Mainpuri district. Under the project, the 31.30 km road from Ghiror to Bhogaon will be upgraded to a four-lane road and a 6.56 km Ghiror bypass will be constructed. The revised cost of this road project, covering a total length of 37.86 km, has been fixed at Rs. 28.67 crore.

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This road begins in the Shikohabad populated area on National Highway-2 (Delhi-Kolkata route), crosses state highway no. 83 in Mainpuri and connects to National Highway-91 (Delhi-Kanpur route) in Bhogaon. Heavy traffic travelling from Agra to Lucknow, Kanpur, and Kannauj passes through this route.