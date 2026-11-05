Bodies of Kheri schoolgirl, classmate found hanging from tree

The bodies of a schoolgirl and her male classmate, aged 17 and 19 respectively, were found hanging from a tree in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the two went missing after school hours. The girl’s brother has alleged that she was raped.

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SSP Khyati Garg said police were investigating all angles, taking into account the brother’s allegations. A case has been registered on the basis of the family’s complaint, she said.

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The bodies were found in their school uniform in a village under the jurisdiction of Maigalganj police station. The girl was reportedly bleeding when her body was discovered. The students, both residents of the same village, attended an inter college in the area.

Police said the two did not return home after school on Tuesday. When they failed to arrive by late evening, their families contacted the school and searched for them, but could not locate them. The school principal told police that CCTV footage showed the two students leaving the premises together after classes ended at 3.30pm.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl’s brother alleged that the two had been tortured before being killed and their bodies hung from the tree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl’s brother alleged that the two had been tortured before being killed and their bodies hung from the tree. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the preliminary investigation suggested a possible love affair, but other angles were being examined as well. The cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report, police added.