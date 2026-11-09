Bodies of two minors found hanging from tree in Shahjahanpur

The bodies of two teenage girls, aged 17 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in a village in Shahjahanpur district on Monday morning, police said.

The bodies were found hanging from separate dupattas tied to the same tree. (For representation)

Shahjahanpur circle officer (Sadar) Shubham Verma said the two girls were friends and police were gathering information to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their deaths. He said both bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination.

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Reports said the incident came to light around 8 am in Haraiya village under the jurisdiction of Nigohi police station. The bodies were found hanging from separate dupattas tied to the same tree.

The discovery triggered an alarm in the village, with residents gathering at the spot. Police reached the scene after receiving information and took the bodies for autopsy.

The two girls lived in houses around 200 metres apart. Their families have not levelled any allegations so far.

As part of the investigation, police are trying to trace the mobile phones used by the two teenagers. Their call records and other available digital evidence are likely to be examined to establish whether any communication or other circumstances preceded the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the cause and circumstances of the deaths would become clearer after the autopsy reports and further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the cause and circumstances of the deaths would become clearer after the autopsy reports and further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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