The severely decomposed body of a 19-year-old Intermediate student, who went missing after leaving for school 24 days ago, was recovered on November 18 from bushes near the old toll plaza by the new bridge in the Naini area. Based on a formal complaint by the victim’s father, police have registered a case of kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence against two named suspects and several unidentified accomplices.

The victim, Roshni Bind, a Class 12 student and resident of Hadha (Jari) under the Kaundhiyara police station area in Prayagraj had left her home for school on October 26 and never returned. (For Representation)

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The victim, Roshni Bind, a Class 12 student and resident of Hadha (Jari) under the Kaundhiyara police station area in Prayagraj had left her home for school on October 26 and never returned. After failing to trace her, her father, Nanbabu Bind, lodged a missing person’s report at Kaundhiyara police station on October 28. When the body was discovered in Naini on Wednesday, it was heavily mutilated, with the neck and both arms missing and the face part eaten up by animals. Police identified her using documents recovered from her school bag and notified her parents, who confirmed her identity at the scene.

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In his complaint, the father named Ajay Kumar of Sarhara (Kaundhiyara), the brother-in-law of Roshni’s elder sister, and Ajay’s friend Pawan Yadav, alleging that Ajay had lured his daughter into a romantic relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} According to sources, the post-mortem examination could not establish the exact cause of death due to advanced decomposition, though doctors estimated she died two to three weeks ago. Viscera samples and a vaginal swab have been preserved for forensic testing, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to sources, the post-mortem examination could not establish the exact cause of death due to advanced decomposition, though doctors estimated she died two to three weeks ago. Viscera samples and a vaginal swab have been preserved for forensic testing, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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