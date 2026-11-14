Buffalo tethering dispute claims woman’s life in UP’s Ballia

A 40-year-old woman, who sustained critical injuries after a group of people allegedly assaulted her over tethering a buffalo in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Tuesday, died during treatment in a hospital on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Police have taken three named accused into custody. (For Representation)

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The incident occurred in Ratsar town under the Garwar police station area, they added. The deceased was identified as Nirasha Devi. Police said she was allegedly attacked by the assailants when she tried to rescue her sister-in-law, Asha, who was being thrashed by some people opposed to tying the cow on ancestral land.

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Circle officer (city) Satish Kumar Sharma said that on November 12, Hiralal Rajbhar filed a complaint at Gadwar police station, claiming that on the evening of November 10, his wife Asha Devi had gone to tether a buffalo on her ancestral land when a group of people, allegedly armed with sticks, surrounded and thrashed her.

When Nirasha Devi, wife of Harendra Rajbhar came to save her, she was also allegedly beaten and suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, a case under sections 191(2), 352, 351(3), 324(4), 333, 296(b), 303(2), 110, 109(1), 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against over a dozen people at Gadwar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, a case under sections 191(2), 352, 351(3), 324(4), 333, 296(b), 303(2), 110, 109(1), 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against over a dozen people at Gadwar police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, senior officials and local police spoke to the aggrieved family. The three named accused have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated, said the CO city. Following the woman’s death, the family placed her body at their doorsteps to stage a protest, which continued for around six hours.

The family agreed to a post-mortem examination after being persuaded by SDM Gopesh Tiwari and CO Satish Kumar Sharma. The officials assured the family that they would be permitted to set up a hut on the disputed land and that a family member of the deceased would be provided a contractual job.

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