Bulldozers welcome UP Cong chief in Pratapgarh, BJP says endorsement of Yogi model

Bulldozers, usually associated with the BJP’s governance model in Uttar Pradesh, were used to shower flower petals on newly appointed UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra during her first visit to her constituency Rampur Khas and home district Pratapgarh on Saturday. The gesture also drew a reaction from the BJP, which linked it to the popularity of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer model.

A bulldozer being used to shower petals on UPCC president Aradhana Mishra in Pratapgarh on Saturday. (Sourced)

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Accompanied by her father and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, son Raghav Mishra and sister Vijayshree Tiwari, Aradhana Mishra travelled around 160 km and was welcomed at more than two dozen places. Party workers organised motorcycle rallies and car processions, showered her with flower petals and used bulldozers to shower petals on her.

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“They (bulldozers) are in thing in politics across parties. Today, with about 50 of them parked by party workers during my 160-kilometre journey, it only shows that Congress workers are present in every district, village and household,” Mishra said.

“My connection with Pratapgarh, and specifically with Rampur Khas, is not merely political but a deep, personal bond. This land has been nurtured by our blood and sweat, and I will remain committed to the progress of this area and the dignity of its residents until my very last breath,” she said, adding that the Congress would form an alliance with the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh for the 2027 assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra visited the Pipleshwar Hanuman temple in Churuwa to offer prayers. Congress leaders, including Rae Bareli district president Pankaj Tiwari, welcomed her at Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Tanda, Bhadokhar, Ganeshganj and Salon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra visited the Pipleshwar Hanuman temple in Churuwa to offer prayers. Congress leaders, including Rae Bareli district president Pankaj Tiwari, welcomed her at Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Tanda, Bhadokhar, Ganeshganj and Salon. {{/usCountry}}

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The UPCC president alleged that the BJP had remained in power through “vote theft” and said the enthusiasm among Congress workers would be reflected in the party’s participation in the November 1 protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

BJP state chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh said, “Workers of Opposition parties are also impressed by Baba’s (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) governance and bulldozer model.”

“When they welcome their own leader using bulldozers, it ultimately means they will align with the BJP,” he said.