Campaign to provide govt jobs will continue until January 26, 2027: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the campaign to provide government jobs to youth in the state will continue uninterrupted until January 26, 2027.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing appointment letters in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

On average, a major appointment letter distribution programme will be held every fifth day of each month, he said.

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He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,146 newly selected junior assistants for the revenue department.

“Till August 15, government appointment letters were issued to 9.5 lakh youth. The target is to issue appointment letters to another 100,000 youth by January 26,” he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he referred to the Hindi film “Munnabhai MBBS” and said before 2017, similar Munnabhais were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

“The youths had to share their talent and their hard work in other states as well as in foreign countries. Uttar Pradesh remained impoverished as jobs were not available here and there was discrimination in selection. Before 2017, appointments were impossible without recommendations and without financial transactions. All recruitment commissions and boards were held hostage. The Saifai syndicate operated in the state,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Interacting with the youth who received their appointment letters, the chief minister asked whether anyone required a recommendation or talked about a monetary transaction during the selection process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interacting with the youth who received their appointment letters, the chief minister asked whether anyone required a recommendation or talked about a monetary transaction during the selection process. {{/usCountry}}

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“Did you receive a call from an unknown or known person? Did you face any problems during the verification process? Under the previous government, youth were not getting work commensurate with their talent, that is why the youth of Uttar Pradesh used to migrate,” he said.

“Someone would take the exam and someone else would walk away with the appointment letter. It was unfair to the youth to have someone else walk away with the appointment letter instead of the more talented candidate who had taken the exam. The youth complained to the government, but the same government continued to run this system. Then, they had to go to court, and the court would grant a stay. The wrongdoer would take the money and deposit it in foreign banks, amassing wealth in other countries, while the youth of Uttar Pradesh were cheated. Those who paid money to buy a job and those who diligently prepared for the exam were both duped,” he said.

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“The anarchy, corruption, nepotism, and plunder of the Samajwadi Party and Congress had created an identity crisis for the youth of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The economy of Uttar Pradesh suffered due to the wrong policies of both parties. In 2017, there were 150,000 vacant posts in the police department alone. Instead of recruitment, the then-SP government disbanded 54 PAC companies. During the SP’s four terms in office, 1,500 riots broke out in the state and curfews were imposed for months in various cities and towns,” he said.

He appealed to the newly appointed junior assistants to pay special attention to two things: compassion for every citizen and a sense of integrity in life.

“The government has given them opportunities in a transparent system, therefore, they are also expected to discharge their duties with honesty, sensitivity, and integrity towards the common citizen,” he said.

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Yogi: 3.4 million revenue disputes inherited from previous govts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said when he formed the government in 2017, 3.4 million (34 lakh) revenue disputes were inherited from previous governments, adding that now, 3.78 lakh cases are being resolved every month on average.

“In June, 310,056 name transfer cases were resolved through a special campaign. Rover technology is being used in place of traditional measuring instruments. Nearly 70,000 measurements were completed in June, and the government has purchased 445 Rover machines,” he said.

Terming the changes made to the Chief Minister’s Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme important for the safety of farmer families, he said earlier the benefits of the scheme were available only to farmers whose land was owned in their name.

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“Agricultural labourers, sharecroppers, and their families were excluded from its scope. Now, families of both farmers and sharecroppers have been included in the scheme. So far, 140,196 farmer families have benefited from the scheme, and an amount of ₹5,833.50 crore has been distributed in various districts,” he said.

Adityanath transferred ₹215 crore online to the accounts of 4,300 farmer families under the Chief Minister’s Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme.