Anil Jaihind, national chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC department, said on Sunday that ensuring backward communities’ participation in the nation’s power, resources and decision-making processes is the most pressing need today.

Congress leaders at party’s social justice and participation convention in Mathura on November 22. (Sourced) more less

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“A caste-based census is the first and essential step towards social justice. it would clarify the actual population of various social groups and reveal the extent of their representation in education, employment, politics, and economic resources,” Jaihind added.

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He expressed these views while addressing the party’s “Samajik Nyay Evam Bhagidari Sammelan (social justice and participation convention)” organised in Mathura district.

Manoj Yadav, UP Congress’s OBC department chairman, said the department will propagate the message of social justice and participation in every district of the state.

Kunwar Singh Nishad, chairman of UP Congress’s media department, said backward, Dalit and marginalised communities in the state are now prepared to play a decisive role regarding their rights, dignity, and participation in governance.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AICC in-charge for UP, said, “Constitution grants every citizen the right to live with equality, freedom, and dignity. The Constitution and constitutional institutions are currently under constant attack.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam emphasised that the struggle for social justice is not limited to any single section of society. Rather, it is a fight to safeguard the nation’s democracy and its Constitution. Guided by the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Congress party remains committed to securing constitutional rights and dignity for Dalit, backward, and marginalised communities, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam emphasised that the struggle for social justice is not limited to any single section of society. Rather, it is a fight to safeguard the nation’s democracy and its Constitution. Guided by the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Congress party remains committed to securing constitutional rights and dignity for Dalit, backward, and marginalised communities, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Gautam said true social justice cannot be established until all sections of society receive representation in proportion to their population.