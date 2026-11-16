Census 2027: CM launches 2nd phase in UP, stresses inclusion of all sections

LUCKNOW Citing the Musahar community in eastern UP as an example of those overlooked in previous censuses, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all sections of the society should be included in the Census 2027.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

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The CM also said Census 2027 will play a crucial role in shaping the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. The government will be able to formulate a concrete action plan for future projects on the basis of accurate and authentic data obtained from the census, he said.

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Yogi expressed these views while launching the second phase—self-enumeration process—of the ongoing exercise at the Lok Bhavan here, terming the omission of an individual or a community from the census a serious issue.

The Musahars considered one of the most vulnerable sections of society had been deprived of basic amenities for a long time. They did not have permanent houses or even land to construct huts. Many families did not have ration cards or other government benefits. Had their situation been revealed in previous censuses, they could have already been eligible for government schemes, the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said after taking over as CM, he developed a separate plan for the Musahar community and ensured benefits of government schemes for them. Omitting an eligible person’s name from the census means they may be deprived of government scheme benefits for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said after taking over as CM, he developed a separate plan for the Musahar community and ensured benefits of government schemes for them. Omitting an eligible person’s name from the census means they may be deprived of government scheme benefits for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

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“Similarly, situations like having three schools in some places and no schools for several kilometres elsewhere are also a result of a lack of accurate data. The census will help assess the actual need for schools, health centres, roads, and other basic amenities,” Yogi added.

He appealed to officers and other staff engaged in census work to work with complete integrity, sensitivity and humility, stressing that it is essential to reach every family and gather accurate information. No one should be left out. The census staff should reach the communities settled in remote areas, tenants, migrant workers, individuals, elderly people, nomadic tribes as well as disadvantaged groups, Yogi added.

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Census 2027 will also help the administration effectively implement schemes at the ground level. Until now the state’s development plans have been based on the 2011 Census data. It is essential to ascertain the actual social, economic, and demographic status of every section of society through a new census, he said.

“The census is not just a government duty, but a national campaign to build a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India. People should be educated about data confidentiality and the importance of the census,” the CM added.

Adityanath urged the youth to help register the information of their parents, elders and neighbours online and to keep the ID received after self-enumeration.

Self-enumeration will be done in Uttar Pradesh from November 16 to 30. People will be able to register their own and their family’s information on the official portal. The enumerators will conduct door-to-door from December 1 to January 4.

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In the second phase of the census, each person will be asked 40 questions related to religion, caste, education, occupation, mother tongue, and other demographic aspects. Uttar Pradesh, having the largest population, has a special responsibility for the census. Administrative coordination, active participation of public representatives and public awareness are essential for the success of this massive campaign, the CM said.

The district magistrates of respective districts will personally lead the campaign and review its progress daily. The state’s 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 825 development blocks, 57,694 gram panchayats, and 104,004 revenue villages will be involved in this campaign. A helpline number, 1855, has also been issued for assistance to the people, Yogi added.