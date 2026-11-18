The population of Lucknow district is projected to exceed 6.13 million (61,34,810) in the Census 2027, up from nearly 4.59 million (4,589,838) in the 2011 Census and about 3.65 million (3,647,834) in Census 2001, according to projected population data shared by the district election office on Tuesday. Compared to the 2011 Census, the population is likely to increase by 15.44 lakh in around 16 years.

In 2011, Lucknow district’s population included 2,394,476 males and 2,195,362 females. In 2001, it comprised 1,932,317 males and 1,715,517 females. (For representation)

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Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar constituency is likely to have the maximum population, estimated to be 7,77,554 lakh. Lucknow Central’s projected population is pegged at 7,26,997 lakh. With 6,84,031 lakh, Mohanlalganj is in third place, while Lucknow East’s population will go past 6,76,833 lakh.

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Lucknow Cantonment’s population is estimated to be 6,74,289 lakh, Lucknow North 6,63,952 lakh, Lucknow West 6,52,085 lakh, Bakshi Ka Talab 6,45,893 lakh and Malihabad constituency’s estimated population is 6,33,176 lakh.

In 2011, Lucknow district’s population included 2,394,476 males and 2,195,362 females. In 2001, it comprised 1,932,317 males and 1,715,517 females.

The second phase of the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 is in progress across UP and will continue until November 30. The population enumeration exercise, including caste enumeration, will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027 with household visits by enumerators who will collect information through a questionnaire. The administration, while sharing the voter list data sheet on Tuesday, mentioned that the state capital’s population should be around 61,34,810.

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{{^usCountry}} “Public participation is crucial for Census 2027. Citizens should come forward timely and complete their self-enumeration so that the data collected is accurate, transparent and useful for planning. The objective is to make the process simpler and more efficient. It also reduces dependency on field visits and ensures that residents record the information correctly themselves,” said Sheetal Verma, Director and Chief Principal Census Officer, Uttar Pradesh while addressing a press conference recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Public participation is crucial for Census 2027. Citizens should come forward timely and complete their self-enumeration so that the data collected is accurate, transparent and useful for planning. The objective is to make the process simpler and more efficient. It also reduces dependency on field visits and ensures that residents record the information correctly themselves,” said Sheetal Verma, Director and Chief Principal Census Officer, Uttar Pradesh while addressing a press conference recently. {{/usCountry}}

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