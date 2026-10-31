Census 2027: Self-enumeration in Lucknow from Nov 16, door-to-door count from Dec 1

The second phase of Census 2027 will begin in Lucknow district with self-enumeration from November 16 to 30, 2026, after which enumerators will conduct door-to-door population census work from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. A revision round will be conducted from January 5 to 9, 2027.

District magistrate Vishak G presides over a review meeting with officials concerned in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

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A total of 10,467 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed in the district for the exercise, district magistrate Vishak G said at a meeting with officials on Saturday to review preparations, the schedule and the action plan for the second phase.

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The district magistrate issued necessary guidelines to ensure that the census is conducted smoothly, systematically and transparently within the stipulated timeframe. Officials briefed him on preparations, the self-enumeration process, deployment of enumerators and other arrangements.

The district magistrate stated that Census 2027 is the 16th census in the country and the eighth since independence.

“For the first time, the census process is being conducted digitally. Its objective is to collect authentic data related to the social, educational, economic, and demographic status of the population. The first phase, which included house listing and house enumeration, has been completed as per schedule. The second phase will now begin, ensuring that every individual is counted,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishak G said that for self-enumeration, families can enter their details through the designated online portal (https://se.census.gov.in) between November 16 and 30. After submitting the information, they will receive a unique identification number, which they will have to share with the enumerator visiting their homes for verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishak G said that for self-enumeration, families can enter their details through the designated online portal (https://se.census.gov.in) between November 16 and 30. After submitting the information, they will receive a unique identification number, which they will have to share with the enumerator visiting their homes for verification. {{/usCountry}}

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The census questionnaire comprises 40 questions covering details such as the name, age, gender, date and place of birth, marital status, mother tongue, educational qualifications, literacy, school or institutional attendance, employment, livelihood activities and nature of work of each family member.

The district magistrate directed officials to ensure that no eligible person was left out of the census. He also stressed effective monitoring of enumerators and supervisors to ensure that all tasks were completed within the prescribed schedule.

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Helpline for census assistance

People can seek information, assistance or redressal of problems related to the census through the national helpline number 1855 and WhatsApp chatbot 18001801855.

If an individual or family is left out of the enumeration for any reason, the matter can be reported through the helpline so that the authorities can take necessary action to ensure their inclusion.

Vishak G directed officials to undertake extensive publicity to create awareness about the second phase of Census 2027. He said the census was not merely an exercise in data collection but an important basis for future development planning and public welfare policies.

Chief development officer Prafull Sharma, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Ramji Mishra, and deputy director (census) Gaurav Pandey, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.

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