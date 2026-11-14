Lucknow, The self-enumeration facility for Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh will begin on November 16, allowing households to submit their details online before census enumerators visit their homes, a senior official said on Saturday.

Census 2027: Self-enumeration in UP to begin on Nov 16

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Director of Census Operations, Uttar Pradesh, Sheetal Verma said the online facility would remain available until November 30 through the official portal 'se.census.gov.in'.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

At a press conference, Verma appealed to people to participate and provide accurate information.

The population enumeration exercise, including caste enumeration, will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. Enumerators will collect information from every household through a questionnaire containing 40 questions, covering personal, social, educational, and economic details.

For the first time, households will have the option of filing details online before an enumerator visits them. After submitting the questionnaire, a unique Self-Enumeration ID will be generated. Households will have to share this ID with the enumerator during the visit to enable retrieval of their information through the mobile application.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Verma clarified that self-enumeration was optional and enumerators would visit every household, adding, "Those who do not use the online facility will have their details collected directly by enumerators." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma clarified that self-enumeration was optional and enumerators would visit every household, adding, "Those who do not use the online facility will have their details collected directly by enumerators." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She advised people filling in the form through mobile phones to correctly mark their house's location using the pin-drop facility.

They can use the 'Current Location' option while physically present at their homes, Verma added.

The 40-question questionnaire will cover details such as name, relationship with the head of the household, sex, age, marital status, nationality, religion, caste, disability, languages, education, occupation, economic activity and migration.

The reference date for Census 2027 is midnight of January 4-5, 2027. The enumeration of the homeless population will be conducted on the night of January 4. People living on footpaths, under bridges and flyovers, and in other open spaces will also be covered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first phase, comprising house listing and housing census, was completed in Uttar Pradesh between May 22 and June 20 this year.

Verma said individual information provided during the census would remain confidential under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948.

In Lucknow, however, preparations for the second phase have been impacted by a staff participation issue.

The municipal corporation has written to the district magistrate, seeking action against employees of more than 42 departments who remained absent from census training conducted across its eight zonal charges.

In its letter, the civic body also sought action against department heads for allegedly failing to relieve their employees for the training sessions.

Departments whose personnel were absent include basic and secondary education, public works, health, irrigation, Lucknow Development Authority, agriculture, forest, power, and other departments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The municipal commissioner, who is also the additional principal census officer, requested the district magistrate and the principal census officer to initiate action against the absent employees and responsible officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.