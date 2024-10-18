Chinhat gang rape case: Two youths arrested

LUCKNOW: Two days after the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Chinhat’s village on Monday, Lucknow police on Thursday arrested two youths accused of the crime. The youths are 19 and 20-year-old, as per police. The minor was allegedly gang-raped by three men and left for dead on the outskirts of Lucknow early Monday morning. (Pic for representation)

“The initial FIR, which was filed under Section 64 (1) of BNS and POCSO Act, was amended to include an additional charge of gang rape, 70 (2) of BNS,” said Lucknow police in a press note, adding that other charges like administering intoxicant and wrongful confinement were also added after detailed probe in the case.

“The youths were identified as Pawan Vishwakarma, 19, originally from Chhattisgarh and a resident of Viraj Khand and Vishal Gupta, 20, a Lucknow resident. They were arrested from Kisan Path on Thursday ,” said DCP East Shashank Singh.

To recall, the minor was allegedly gang-raped by three men and left for dead on the outskirts of Lucknow early Monday morning. The survivor, a student of Class 7, had gone to the fields to relieve herself near her house in Laulaai area under Chinhat police station where she encountered the accused . They allegedly raped her and abandoned her in the nearby bushes, located a mere 500 metres from her house, with her limbs tied.

As per the girl’s family, she is undergoing treatment in a hospital and her condition is better.