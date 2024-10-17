Chopper joy rides, special cottages to be part of tailor-made packages for Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW The department of tourism is figuring out tailor-made packages for people willing to invest in unique experiences of Mahakumbh-2025 that promises to offer a unique convergence of faith, culture and global unity. The mega fair is scheduled in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. A vendor looks at a painting under the railway bridge bypass during the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. (AP Photo)

Among the offerings will be helicopter joy rides providing breathtaking aerial views of the sacred sites and opportunities for serene riverfront experiences. Attendees can immerse themselves in social camping, where community interactions thrive amidst the spiritual ambience. Yoga sessions will be available to promote well being, alongside ‘pravachans’ — discourses aimed at deepening spiritual understanding. But all this will come at a cost.

Besides, sumptuous local cuisine will be a highlight, showcasing the rich flavours of the region.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said, “In a significant enhancement of accommodation options, six companies are collaborating to set up around 2,000 luxury tent rooms, with an additional 200 expected at Jhunsi. This initiative aims to attract tourists with higher spending capacities, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.”

Lallooji & Sons, Aagman India Travel & Living Private Limited, Adhvanta Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Era Events & Sri Balaji Exims, RD Advertising Pvt Ltd, Kumbh Village are set to cater to both the spiritual and recreational needs of visitors.

For safe and secure transactions for bookings, the department has approved six legitimate websites for tent and cottage bookings, which can only be accessed through the official tourism department website.

According to tourism department officials, there will be a tent city in Arail, with over 2,000 tents and 55 special cottages (villa, deluxe, and maharaja categories), with prices reflecting their luxury. A villa accommodating four people will cost ₹35,000 per day, a maharaja cottage for two will be priced at ₹24,000, and a deluxe cottage will cost ₹12,000 per day.

There are around 20 dormitories costing ₹1500 per bed for the night.

The minister said the tourism department has authorised vendors for booking and is actively warning against fraudulent websites that are misleading potential visitors.

Tourism department officials said one-day walking tour of Akharas, Naga Sadhus, Aghori’s and Kalpwasis for ₹10,000 per day will be on offer while session of pranayam and meditation would cost ₹20,000 per day for a group of five tourists.

The helicopter joyride is expected to cost between ₹3,000 and ₹3,200, but the vendor is yet to be finalised while packages for the others are being figured out, said officials.