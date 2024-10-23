CISCE conducts workshop for teachers in skill building

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in collaboration with the Education and Skills Directorate of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is conducting an intensive five-day workshop for its secondary level teachers on ‘Educational Measurement and Item Development’. (Photo for representation)

The workshop is being organised in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020.

Joseph Emmanuel, newly appointed chief executive and secretary of the council said, “This workshop is designed to introduce evidence-based concepts and methods of educational measurement amongst CISCE teachers and provide them with practical experience in developing suitable measurement instruments to assess 21st century skills and global competencies.”

The initiative is in alignment with the CISCE systemic reforms to enhance the quality of teaching, learning and assessments in CISCE affiliated schools, he said.

Around 150 secondary level subject teachers from CISCE-affiliated schools across India are participating in this skill-building workshop conducted by a team of distinguished experts from the Education and Skills Directorate of OECD with the objective to introduce global best practices of teaching and assessments in the CISCE ecosystem.

Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary at CISCE expressed his enthusiasm about this upcoming workshop and stated, “This collaboration with the Education and Skills Directorate of OECD marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of education and assessment in India. By investing in our teachers’ professional development, we are ultimately investing in the future of our students.”