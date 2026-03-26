Clash at Gorakhpur petrol pump amid panic buying; authorities say fuel supply ample

Tension over petrol refuelling escalated into violence as two groups clashed and allegedly assaulted each other at a petrol pump in Subhas Chandra Bose Nagar locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Thursday morning. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. District magistrate Deepak Meena directed SSP Dr Kaustubh to visit petrol pumps across the district and closely monitor the situation. Petrol pumps in select UP cities ran dry amid panic buying by people. (HT file)

Speaking to the media, the DM said: “We have sufficient stock (of fuel), and the supply chain from the Baitalpur depot in Deoria is uninterrupted. People should avoid creating unnecessary rush at petrol pumps.”

He further said all 242 petrol pumps in the district are functioning normally and urged citizens to continue routine purchasing. “We are continuously monitoring the situation. There is no shortage of fuel, and people should not pay heed to rumours,” Meena added.

The panic buying, triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage, led to heavy rush at petrol pumps across Gorakhpur and Deoria districts. People were seen arriving with gallons and large containers, forcing authorities to deploy police personnel to maintain order and regulate queues.

In a crackdown, Deoria DM Divya Mittal seized 400 litres of fuel from a petrol pump and registered an FIR against the dealer. “Fuel supply is normal and adequate stock is available. People should avoid unnecessary hoarding and follow routine refuelling,” Mittal said.

Petrol pump operators also confirmed that the surge in demand was due to rumours and not supply disruption. “Demand suddenly increased but replenishment is continuing. There is no need for panic buying,” a petrol pump manager said.

The sudden surge in demand also led to early closure of some petrol pumps. In areas such as Pathardeva, Salempur, and urban parts of Deoria, several outlets temporarily ran dry. Reports indicated that around 36 petrol pumps near the Deoria–Bihar border remained without fuel for nearly five hours.

Deoria district supply officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey said police have been deployed at key fuel stations to manage crowds and prevent disorder. A similar situation was reported in Maharajganj district, where motorists rushed to petrol pumps after unverified messages about supply disruption circulated widely. The surge in demand led to temporary depletion at several outlets, with long queues of vehicles causing traffic congestion in towns and along highways.

In areas such as Mahuawa, Rajwal and Mithaura, vehicles were lined up for hundreds of metres. Some consumers attempted to purchase fuel in cans and containers, prompting operators to restrict such sales in accordance with safety norms. At a few outlets, fuel supply was rationed.

Prashant Kumar, ADM (finance & revenue), Maharajganj, also warned against hoarding, reiterating that sufficient fuel stock is available. He urged residents to purchase only as needed and avoid creating perceived scarcity.