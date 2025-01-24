Class 10 science: Proper revision, neat diagrams can help fetch marks, say experts

If you’re in Class 10 and science gives you the jitters, here are a few pointers from experts that could help you score. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Focusing on easy but scoring topics, clean presentation with well-labelled diagrams wherever necessary, and proper definitions can help achieve good marks, the experts said.

Geeta Acharya, a physics teacher at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch, said that for ICSE Board a thorough reading of chapters can be beneficial.

“Topics like Refraction of Light and Spectrum, Current and Electricity, and Force, Work, Power and Energy have a higher weightage than others. So, a deep understanding of topics in these units turns out to be beneficial especially in solving Higher Order Thinking-based questions which have been added from this year onwards,” said Acharya.

“Making ray diagrams, wherever necessary, can help achieve better marks,” she added.

Shailly Srivastava, a chemistry teacher at CMS Gomti Nagar extension branch said that making flow charts, mind mapping and mnemonics can help in memorising the periodic table and other important topics.

“If these charts are added in a revision corner of the room which is at least glanced upon once in a day, would help in remembering the important concepts with ease. You must write a balanced chemical equation which can help in fetching good marks but a non-balanced chemical equation as per the marking scheme will not help. Leaving a line above and below the equation is advisable for a clear presentation. While writing the examination, a 15-minute buffer in the end should be kept for revising the answers before submission,” Srivastava said.

Jyoti Rai, a biology student of CMS Kanpur Road said that diagrams like cell division, stomata, longitudinal section of a kidney, internal structure of artery, vein and capillary if made neatly and labelled properly can help fetch maximum 12 marks.

“Certain terminology like transpiration, guttation, bleeding and root pressure among others should also be prepared well as they also turn out to be important from the exam point of view. Units including - Population, pollution, human evolution, plant physiology and cell division should also be prepared well as they carry maximum marks in the exam,” said Rai.

Nisha Pillai, a science teacher at Rani Laxmibai School C Block Indira Nagar branch said that for CBSE exams, when a child is 80% thorough with the topics, they should start attempting sample papers with a stopwatch set for three hours.

“A detailed study of NCERT books is advisable with focus on topics including - carbon compounds, metals and non-metals, life processes, reproduction, our environment, electricity, light, carbon compounds, difference between soap and detergent and Missel formation. Even the minutest details of a diagram and point to point answers can help in achieving better grades,” said Pillai.

Deepika Singh, a science teacher at Government Girls Inter College, Choti Jubilee said that for UP Board formulas, units and definitions are the most important. “Topics such as Balancing of chemical equations, acid base and salt, digestion, excretion, circulatory and reproductive systems – all practised with labelled diagrams, can increase the chances of scoring well. Understanding concepts well in advance and writing important points with an underline with a pencil or bold with a black pen are preferred by the examiners over the number of pages,” Singh said.