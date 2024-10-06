CM Yogi meets Amethi victims’ kin, promises justice

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of the four people killed in Amethi, in Lucknow on Saturday morning. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Amethi victms’ kin at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

In the interaction, the CM expressed his condolences and solidarity with the family. He assured to provide justice through the court of law at the earliest and promised all possible help from the state government. On Thursday, he had directed the police authorities for strictest action against the assailants .

A local Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchhahar assembly segment of Rae Bareli, Manoj Pandey, accompanied three members of the victims’ family to help them meet the CM. While Yogi was meeting the family members, some political leaders from the Opposition reached Rae Bareli to attend the cremation of the victims’ bodies.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi spoke to slain Sunil Kumar’s father Ram Gopal over phone and assured him all possible help in getting justice. The conversation of Rahul Gandhi with the family was hailed by Amethi Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma. He had visited the victims’ family and stood by them when the bodies of the victims reached their ancestral house in Sudamapur village under Gadaganj police station on Friday.