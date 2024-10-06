Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Yogi meets Amethi victims’ kin, promises justice

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2024 07:32 AM IST

In the interaction, the CM expressed his condolences and solidarity with the family. He assured to provide justice through the court of law at the earliest and promised all possible help from the state government. On Thursday, he had directed the police authorities for strictest action against the assailants .

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of the four people killed in Amethi, in Lucknow on Saturday morning.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Amethi victms’ kin at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Amethi victms’ kin at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

In the interaction, the CM expressed his condolences and solidarity with the family. He assured to provide justice through the court of law at the earliest and promised all possible help from the state government. On Thursday, he had directed the police authorities for strictest action against the assailants .

A local Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchhahar assembly segment of Rae Bareli, Manoj Pandey, accompanied three members of the victims’ family to help them meet the CM. While Yogi was meeting the family members, some political leaders from the Opposition reached Rae Bareli to attend the cremation of the victims’ bodies.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi spoke to slain Sunil Kumar’s father Ram Gopal over phone and assured him all possible help in getting justice. The conversation of Rahul Gandhi with the family was hailed by Amethi Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma. He had visited the victims’ family and stood by them when the bodies of the victims reached their ancestral house in Sudamapur village under Gadaganj police station on Friday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On