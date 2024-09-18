CM Yogi to inaugurate state’s first floating restaurant in Gkp today

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the first floating restaurant of the state in Ramgarh lake here on Thursday afternoon. The floating restaurant will elevate the status of the natural lake, making it a major tourist attraction in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Floating restaurant at Ramgarh lake . (HT)

The chief minister, who will arrive here on Thursday on a three-day visit, will take part in various programmes, including closing of the week-long event to mark the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaya Nath and Mahant Avaidya Nath.

Ramgarh lake, the once neglected water body, has now been transformed into an attractive tourist point in eastern Uttar Pradesh as per the dream of the chief minister, with a water sports complex, cruise and water biking facilities. Soon, tourists would also get to enjoy meals in the floating restaurant.

The three-storied floating restaurant has an area of 9600 square ft and can accomodate 150 tourists at a time. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and named ‘Float’. Alok Agarwal, managing director of the company which will operate the floating restaurant, said a lift would also be available in the floating restaurant. While people would enjoy vegetarian food on the first floor, facilities for arranging musical parties and cultural programmes would be available on the second floor.

This floating restaurant would pay ₹4.50 lakh per month rent to Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA). The GDA and the company have signed an agreement for 15 years.

The floating restaurant, built at a cost exceeding ₹10 crore, meets the standards of the Indian Registrar of Shipping and is set to become a major attraction for tourists and locals alike.

Vice chairman of GDA Anand Vardhan said CM Yogi would inaugurate the floating restaurant from the jetty of Ramgarh lake and would also hand over allotment certificate to beneficiaries of Green Wood Apartment scheme spread over 5.20 acres, with 300 flats that have been constructed at a cost of ₹374.49 crore .

To recall, back in 1985, the then chief minister late Veer Bahadur Singh had planned to develop the natural lake and its adjacent areas. Spread over 1,700 acres, the natural water body and its banks were used as a dumping ground for the city’s waste but the lake is now a picturesque destination drawing visitors.--Abdur Rahman