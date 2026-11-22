Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to complete the ongoing and proposed expressway, industrial and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines, while ensuring that benefits of incentives offered to the private sector reach local youth and residents.

Complete expressway, industrial projects within deadlines: Yogi Adityanath directs officials more less

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Chairing a meeting of the State Transformation Commission here to review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes, Adityanath said the state government had created a favourable environment for investment by providing industries and investors with various facilities, tax concessions and subsidies.

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"The benefits of employment opportunities and other facilities generated through these incentives must directly reach the youth and locals of the state," he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that all outsourced employees receive their enhanced remuneration under the new payment system in full and on time.

Reviewing the payment status of 3,10,437 outsourced personnel working across 88 departments, he said negligence in ensuring timely payment would not be tolerated.

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{{^usCountry}} During the review of expressway projects, officials informed the meeting that the tender process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway would be finalised by November 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the review of expressway projects, officials informed the meeting that the tender process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway would be finalised by November 30. {{/usCountry}}

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Land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway has reached 91.46 per cent, while letters of award have been issued to the selected firm.

Similarly, 82.98 per cent land has been acquired for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, 86.04 per cent for the Jhansi Link Expressway and 83.45 per cent for the Jewar Link Expressway. Letters of award have also been issued to the selected construction firms for these projects.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite land acquisition for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway, Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur, for which verification work has been completed.

Reviewing industrial development projects, he directed officials to open financial bids for the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida within the next two weeks and accelerate work related to the Multi-Modal Logistics Park.

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On welfare initiatives, Adityanath stressed the need to provide basic facilities to 12.50 lakh families identified under the state's Zero Poverty campaign.

Officials informed the meeting that 59,447 PM/CM housing units had been sanctioned for eligible families. So far, 1,04,583 families had been provided Ayushman cards, while the process of covering the remaining eligible families was underway.

Under the skill development initiative, one member each from 10.60 lakh families is to receive vocational training. So far, 11,298 youths have been trained and provided employment, the statement said.

The chief minister directed officials to accelerate the process.

Reviewing labour welfare initiatives, officials said 8,950 camps had been organised at labour gathering points across all 75 districts since September 1, 2026, registering 2,73,391 workers.

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Adityanath directed that workers be provided labour cards, Ayushman cards, subsidised meals, and free medicines at the camps.

He also called for expediting the construction of eight working women's hostels in Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad to increase women's participation in the urban workforce. Officials were asked to maintain coordination with the Centre for the proposed hostels in 13 districts.

Reviewing the construction of 11,350 digital libraries in gram panchayats, he directed officials to ensure immediate supply of computer hardware to the remaining panchayats.

On infrastructure development, the chief minister directed the Public Works Department to complete 279 projects costing more than ₹50 crore each, with a combined outlay of ₹47,248 crore, within the prescribed timelines.

Expressing satisfaction over the completion of road repairs covering 50,189 km, or 91 per cent of the 54,878-km target under the pothole-free roads campaign, he asked officials to complete the remaining work immediately.

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Reviewing 23 major irrigation projects, Adityanath directed officials to prepare the Madhya Ganga Canal Project , Hastinapur embankment and Singhvahini Pump Canal Project for inauguration at the earliest.

He also called for expediting the reconstruction of 1,750 non-functional government tubewells and completing pending works under the Saryu Canal and Arjun Sahayak projects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.