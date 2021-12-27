Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Congress reschedules Lucknow marathon for Tuesday, targets Yogi govt

The marathon was scheduled for Sunday, but the party on Saturday had said that the Lucknow district administration had denied permission for the marathon.
The marathon saw a heavy turnout of women in Jhansi on Sunday (ht photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

UP Congress has rescheduled its Lucknow edition of ‘Ladki hoon, laad sakti hoon’ marathon to Tuesday, said the party in a press statement on Sunday.

Originally, the marathon was scheduled for Sunday, but the party on Saturday had said that the Lucknow district administration had denied permission for the marathon.

However, several women runners had reached the 1090 crossing on Sunday morning. They shouted slogans against the administration and the government.

The party claimed that the government denied permission to the women’s marathon as they were scared of women and girls’ leaning towards the Congress.

Supriya Srinet, the national spokesperson of Congress attacking the government said, “The marathon was denied permission citing prohibitory orders under CrPC 144. But then why did the chief minister Yogi Adityanath hold an event at the Ekana stadium. Was 144 not applicable at the stadium or was that venue free from Covid scare”, Srinet had asked.

“Yogi Adityanath ji is so against the voice of women that his government did not give permission to the marathon. The girls won’t tolerate it and will fight for their rights and change,” Congress UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said according to a party statement.

Meanwhile, the marathon was successful and saw a heavy turnout of women in Jhansi on Sunday, according to UPCC statement. It said now the marathon would be held on December 28 (Tuesday) from Ekana stadium on Shaheed Path.

