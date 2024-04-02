Cong-SP alliance has a long-term goal, may extend to 2027 polls

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election as alliance partners of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. All India Congress Committee general secretary (in-charge UP) Avinash Pande feels that the understanding between the two parties is not limited to the 2024 polls and could be extended to the 2027 legislative assembly elections as well. Umesh Raghuvanshi spoke to Avinash Pande about the Congress’s challenges, the fate of the alliance, and the delay in declaring the Congress candidates for the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. All India Congress Committee general secretary (in-charge UP) Avinash Pande (File)

What are challenges on organisational front?

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

We have prepared the Congress organisation at five levels, recognising it as the largest machinery to contest the polls. In addition to strengthening the organisation at the state, district, block, and Nyay Panchayat levels, we are currently focusing on building the organisation at the booth level. We have established coordination between the old guards and the youth, and made organisational changes in 21 districts. We have a strong team of social media and spruced up our teams further. We have strengthened our teams not only for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We will pick our team from within this for 2027 elections too.

How did the alliance with the Samajwadi Party work out?

We have joined hands to stand together against the BJP’s oppressive policies. While we could have contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election alone, the Congress is playing the role of providing an umbrella to like-minded parties within the INDIA bloc. If we had prioritised our own interests, the INDIA bloc wouldn’t have materialised. Once the alliance was formed in Uttar Pradesh, similar understandings were reached in other states as well.

Is the alliance with the Samajwadi Party working well?

We have formed an alliance targeting not only the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Our understanding is long-term. If everything proceeds as planned, we intend to extend this alliance further to serve the broader interests, including the 2027 legislative assembly elections.

Do you regret that the BSP is not part of this alliance?

It’s not a matter of regret; it’s their decision. It’s unfortunate, and BSP chief Mayawati should be concerned. The entire country is witnessing democracy weakening, with the BJP attempting to change the Constitution. It’s a sad state of affairs. This isn’t just about the BSP; it’s about all forces willing to protect the Constitution coming together. At this point there are forces that are playing at the hands of the BJP and forming a third front to weaken the INDIA bloc.

Will there be joint campaigns?

We have held coordination committee meetings twice. Meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have taken place. Coordination committees have been established in all 63 Lok Sabha constituencies belonging to the Samajwadi Party. We’re finalising the joint campaign by the leaders of two parties with full transparency, and details will soon be released.

Are you fielding leaders from other parties due to a paucity of good candidates?

We have picked the best candidates available in the coalition. We’ve made our choices from the options we have. We hope the deal for Shravasti Lok Sabha seat too will be finalised soon. We are performing well in Saharanpur and Amroha and Ghaziabad may throw a surprise. We are well prepared to put up a strong fight in Bulandshahr too. If God willing the Congress may come out with a surprise candidate in Mathura. Our Maharajganj candidate has been our sitting MLA.

Why is there a delay in announcing candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi?

The people of Rae Bareli and Amethi have expressed their desire for a member of the Gandhi family (Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi) to contest the election from these seats. The decision has been made by the Congress high command, and it is expected that a member of the Gandhi family will contest the polls. The Congress leadership will take a call at the right time keeping in view the political equations.

Your take on Mukhtar Ansari’s death in jail?

I don’t have many details regarding the issue. My sympathies are with Mukhtar Ansari’s family, as he was an MLA. It’s unfortunate that society often views government actions with suspicion in such cases. The government should order a probe if the family expresses suspicion in the cases.

How is Congress managing funds if the party’s accounts are freezed?

This is dictatorship. What more can be done to create problems to the main opposition. We have announced candidates, and the first phase of the election is scheduled for April 19. We don’t have money to give to candidates. Fortunately, we are getting support from our workers on the ground and the people are supporting us. This does not bode good for the BJP.