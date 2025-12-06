Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Constitution a book of destiny for PDA society: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 07:44 pm IST

SP president was talking to reporters in Fatehpur Sikri where he visited the dargah of Sheikh Salim Chishti

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Constitution is a book of destiny for the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak — Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) because it gave us reservation, right to live with dignity and have our stand in society.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and senior party leader Jaya Bachchan offering chadar at the dargah of Sheikh Salim Chisti in Fatehpur Sikri on December 6. (Sourced)
“This book of destiny allows us to move forward together; it is this that gives us reservation. It grants rights, and those who want to crush rights try to deny the Constitution. I have said this many times, and I’m saying it again today, the Constitution holds the power to make the country good and to keep it good,” he said while talking to reporters in Fatehpur Sikri where he visited the dargah of Sheikh Salim Chishti.

He was accompanied by his MP wife Dimple Yadav and senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. They offered a “chadar” at the mausoleum.

“It is the Constitution that ensures the dignity and honour of the individual. It is what saves PDA society from exploitation and oppression and punishes exploiters. That’s why the Constitution is the name of the last hope for those of us in PDA,” the SP chief added.

“Fatehpur Sikri, once the capital of the Mughal empire, was abandoned because of scarcity of water. Such is the importance of water but no attention is being paid to the rivers. Tall claims were made to make Yamuna water fit for ‘Aachman’ (intake of water during religious prayer) but its condition has rather deteriorated,” he claimed.

“BJP claims to be custodian of religion but has failed to revive the lost glory of the Ganga and the Yamuna. By the time it reaches Agra, Yamuna takes the look of a drain. Samajwadi Party promises Agra residents that if party comes to power (in UP), a riverfront much alike one along the Gomati in Lucknow will be built in Agra and Yamuna will be restored both in Mathura and Agra,” he further claimed

On the IndiGo flight crisis, Akhilesh alleged, “It reflects bad results of policy where industrialists get so powerful that they dominate the government deliberately.”

