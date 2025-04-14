Constitution given to us by Ambedkar our shield: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, saying the Constitution is Babasaheb’s gift to the country, and as long as it remains safe, people’s rights will remain safe. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Yadav emphasized the importance of upholding the Constitution, calling it a “lifeline” for those who follow Babasaheb. “It is crucial today that the country continues to be governed by the Constitution. That’s why we all pledge to strengthen it further. If the Constitution is weakened, democracy will also be weakened,” he said.

“The Constitution given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar is our shield -- it protects our rights and safeguards reservations,” he said after garlanding the BR Ambedkar statue at Hazratganj.

“We are standing near BR Ambedkar’s statue today and Mahatama Gandhi’s statue is nearby. Everyone knows how he was shot dead. BJP people are the ones who like violence. But we are the ones who follow the path shown by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and take forward this nation. We pledge that his dream for PDA people will be realised,” said Yadav, adding that only the unity of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) can save the Constitution.

“They (BJP) are the ones who don’t believe in the Constitution laid down by Babasaheb and have always committed atrocities on the downtrodden,” he added.

On Karni Sena members brandishing swords in Agra recently, the SP chief said, “This ‘Sena’ is of the BJP. They are scot free at the behest of the government. Whatever visuals you have seen (people with swords and sticks), they are openly threatening to kill and no one is doing anything.”

“(Let us) reiterate that the Constitution is the life-giver and the Constitution is a shield and that as long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, respect, self-respect and rights will remain safe,” the SP president said.

He added: “Only the unity of PDA will save the Constitution and reservation, only the solidarity of PDA will create a golden future. Let us turn this struggle of our ‘Swabhimaan-Swaman’ into a celebration,” Yadav wrote on his X account.

On Saturday, Yadav unveiled a grand bronze colour statue of Dr Ambedkar in Etawah and addressed a gathering on the occasion. The statue shows Ambedkar in a sitting posture on a chair, similar to those earlier seen at the BSP office in Lucknow.