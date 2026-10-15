Corruption marred hiring process during SP govt in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying recruitments during its tenure were marred by corruption and favouritism.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Prayagraj on October 15. (HT photo)

Addressing a conference of graduate voters at the Government Press Grounds in Prayagraj ahead of the MLC elections, he said job advertisements were rarely issued during the SP regime and, when they were, they caused anxiety among aspirants and their families.

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“As soon as a job advertisement was issued, the uncle-nephew duo would set out for extortion,” the CM said, alleging that appointment letters were given to people who had not even appeared for examinations.

“Those who prepared for examinations in Prayagraj felt disappointed and the courts had to intervene by issuing stays,” Yogi added. He further said unqualified individuals were appointed to recruitment commissions and members of the ‘Saifai Syndicate’ were given key positions, resulting in injustice to the state’s youth.

Adityanath said those responsible for such actions had no moral right to seek support from young voters. Claiming that his government had provided more jobs in its two terms than the total appointments made during the SP’s four terms in power, he said, “I acknowledge that I have provided over nine lakh jobs through a transparent recruitment process based on merit.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CM asserted that candidates selected for government jobs under the BJP government were never asked to pay bribes or seek recommendations. He warned that anyone attempting to demand money for recruitment would face strict consequences. He also announced that one lakh more youths would be provided employment opportunities over the next six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM asserted that candidates selected for government jobs under the BJP government were never asked to pay bribes or seek recommendations. He warned that anyone attempting to demand money for recruitment would face strict consequences. He also announced that one lakh more youths would be provided employment opportunities over the next six months. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that while the SP considered the state its family’s domain, the BJP viewed the state’s 25 crore residents as its family. The CM said the government was committed to public welfare, women’s safety, youth empowerment and ensuring that every district became part of the development process.