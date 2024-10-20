Country has set new records of development in past 10 years: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said new records of development have been set in every field across the country over the past decade. “We all have seen a new India in the past 10 years. We have seen the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ taking a concrete shape,” he said. PM Naremdra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Varanasi on October 20. (HT photo)

“New records of development have been set in every field, be it road connectivity or connectivity, waterway or railway or public transport, metro or rail facility of urban areas,” the CM added. Yogi was speaking at the inaugural ceremony newly constructed sports complex at Sigra. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sampurnanand Sports Stadium that has been redeveloped as the sports complex.

“On one hand, new means of infrastructure and employment have been created, we have all seen the benefits of schemes meant for the common man reaching them on the other,” he said.“Before Diwali, the people of Kashi, state and the country are being gifted projects worth more than ₹6,700 crore by the PM,” the CM added.

“Today, the entire world is seeing Kashi in a new avatar. Over the past 10 years, projects worth ₹44,000 crore were approved in Kashi alone, out of which projects worth ₹34,000 crore have been completed today and projects worth more than ₹10,000 crore are under construction,” Yogi said.

“Projects worth ₹3,200 crore for Kashi are being given to the people of Kashi by the PM. Congratulations to the people of Kashi,” he added.

“The foundation stone laying ceremony of the new terminal building of the airport in Kashi and inauguration of the Sarsawa airport in Saharanpur and the foundation laying ceremony of the new airport in Agra are also being done by the PM. For this, I express my gratitude to the PM,” Yogi said.