Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and proposed a joint fight against the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, calling for Opposition unity to defeat the ruling party and dislodge the current dispensation in the state.
Accompanied by party colleagues from Delhi, Raja said he and the SP chief discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and at the national level. “We agree on fighting the elections together and believe that the present BJP government should be removed in the forthcoming elections. If we want to save Uttar Pradesh and Indian democracy, the BJP must be defeated, and the Yogi government must be removed from power,” he said.
He described the 2027 UP polls as particularly significant because of its likely impact on the country’s political direction. Raja also referred to the assembly elections due in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, calling them important, but stressed that the UP contest would have wider national consequences.
According to Raja, both sides agreed that all secular and democratic parties, including the Left, should join hands against the BJP and its allies. He said Akhilesh Yadav, as the leader of the state’s largest secular democratic party, should take the lead in coordinating with other parties. “He (Akhilesh) also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Left and other parties,” Raja added.
On seat-sharing, Raja said the details would be worked out amicably, as both sides wanted to avoid any misunderstanding.{{/usCountry}}
On seat-sharing, Raja said the details would be worked out amicably, as both sides wanted to avoid any misunderstanding.{{/usCountry}}
He reiterated that the CPI would participate fully in the electoral contest. “We will fight. We are a political party and will not stay away from the electoral battle. We expressed our support for him and our willingness to work and fight together,” he said.
During the visit, Raja also criticised the Centre over the Women’s Reservation Bill. He pointed out that the legislation had been passed by both Houses of Parliament but was yet to be implemented. “Why has the Modi government not taken any steps to implement it? The government has shown neither seriousness nor sincerity and is now linking women’s reservation with delimitation and the census,” he said.
Raja added that there was no clarity on the timeline, composition or terms of reference for the proposed Delimitation Commission.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.