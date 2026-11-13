CRPF attack case of 2007: Sharif killing puts two other acquitted accused in Bareilly, Moradabad under watch

The murder of Mohammad Sharif, an accused acquitted in the 2007 terror attack on the CRPF Group Centre in Rampur, has prompted the police to step up security surveillance on two other men acquitted in the case, following a purported social media threat by the Jharkhand-based Rahul Singh gang against others linked to the attack.

FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

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The two are living in Moradabad and Bareilly.

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Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that surveillance had been intensified on Jung Bahadur Khan alias Baba, whose safety was being monitored. He added that neither Baba nor anyone on his behalf had approached the police seeking security.

A police official privy to the development said Baba, a resident of Milak Kamru village under Mudhapandey police station in Moradabad, was running a tyre puncture repair shop near the CRPF camp when the December 31, 2007, attack took place. Intelligence personnel are also keeping on the job with regard to his security, the official added.

In Bareilly, police have advised Gulab Khan to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement. Gulab, who is Sharif’s brother-in-law, was summoned by circle officer (Baheri) Arun Kumar Singh on Thursday, who advised Khan to exercise caution.

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{{^usCountry}} The security measures follow a social media post purportedly issued in the name of gangster Rahul Singh, claiming responsibility for Sharif’s murder and threatening to eliminate other accused in the CRPF attack case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The security measures follow a social media post purportedly issued in the name of gangster Rahul Singh, claiming responsibility for Sharif’s murder and threatening to eliminate other accused in the CRPF attack case. {{/usCountry}}

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With Rahul Singh suspected to be operating from Malaysia, investigators are examining the possibility of an overseas conspiracy and the involvement of local associates.

The probe is focusing on identifying those who may have conducted reconnaissance, provided logistical support or helped the shooters execute the killing. Police are also examining possible communication links between the alleged gang members abroad and their local contacts.

The suspected overseas links have brought an earlier extortion case from Rampur’s Khajuria police station area under scrutiny. A village pradhan in the area had allegedly received an extortion threat from Canada in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation reportedly revealed the use of a Canadian phone number and suspected links with the gang. Police are examining whether overseas-based criminal networks have established local support systems in the area.

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Jung Bahadur’s family members have told the police that they are leading a normal life and have not faced any specific threat. Neither Jung Bahadur nor Gulab Khan has formally sought police protection.

The December 31, 2007, attack on the CRPF Group Centre in Rampur had left seven security personnel and a rickshaw puller dead. The trial court awarded the death penalty to Sharif and three other accused, while sentencing Jung Bahadur to life imprisonment. The high court acquitted Sharif and four others on October 29, 2025. Sharif, who had spent around 14 years in prison, was subsequently released.

He was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday while returning after marking his attendance at Khajuria police station in Rampur. Police are investigating the shooters’ identities, the motive behind the murder and the alleged involvement of the Rahul Singh gang.

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