A group of scientists at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) in a study have shown how freely available satellite imagery, geospatial analysis and field-based validation, seasonal vegetation clues and existing street photographs can be integrated to develop practical, science-driven tools for urban environmental management.

This research also reflects CSIR-NBRI’s commitment to translating botanical research into actionable solutions for sustainable urban development, says its director. (For Representation)

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The identification of potential invasion hotspots will help municipal authorities and urban planners prioritise areas for inspection, removal of invasive plants (non-native or alien plant species that harm environment) and subsequent plantation of suitable native species, says Zabeer Ahmed, director, CSIR-NBRI.

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Such an approach can facilitate evidence-based planning, optimise the utilisation of limited resources and promote healthier, greener and more ecologically balanced urban landscapes. This research also reflects CSIR-NBRI’s commitment to translating botanical research into actionable solutions for sustainable urban development,” Ahmed adds.

The study covers urban and peri-urban parts of the city. Researchers focused on three invasive plants common in Indian cities. Verbena shrub, which forms dense thickets that suppress native plants in parks and woodland edges, Vilayati Babul, which takes over open lands and restricts access and Gajar Ghas, which colonises roadsides and vacant plots and causes skin allergies and breathing problems among people, shares Dibyendu Adhikari, one of the key scientists on the research.

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{{^usCountry}} “The study includes freely available Sentinel-2 satellite images. The monthly normalised difference vegetation Index was calculated to measure green cover areas from October 2023 to June 2024. These monthly patterns, together with verified field records collected from January 2023 to March 2024, were analysed using a presence-only model to generate suitability maps ranked as low, medium and high for each species,” adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The study includes freely available Sentinel-2 satellite images. The monthly normalised difference vegetation Index was calculated to measure green cover areas from October 2023 to June 2024. These monthly patterns, together with verified field records collected from January 2023 to March 2024, were analysed using a presence-only model to generate suitability maps ranked as low, medium and high for each species,” adds. {{/usCountry}}

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To reduce the need to visit every location, the team validated predictions with Google Street View at 90 sites per species. Independent field surveys then confirmed the presence of the invasive plants. For planning, land-cover overlays added practical detail. Verbena shrub and Vilayati Babul showed higher mean suitability in forested areas, while Congress grass ranked higher in built-up surroundings.

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Intersecting the maximum-suitability layer across all three species with a satellite-based indicator of scarce vegetation flagged 1,000.61 hectares of potential conflict zones across the study area, including 361.37 hectares within mapped wards.

“For municipal agencies, these conflict zones become inspection priorities. Confirmed infestations can be addressed during site preparation, followed by suitable native planting and checks for regrowth. Maps can be updated as new imagery and field records become available. Where street view coverage is limited, dated geotagged photographs collected during routine visits can supplement the evidence, making invasive-plant monitoring a manageable part of routine municipal work,” Adhikari says.