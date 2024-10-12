Cyber fraud gang headed by B Tech degree-holder busted, four arrested

Agra Four members of a gang ( led by a person with a B Tech degree in computer science from a reputed university of south India), involved in cyber fraud were arrested here on Friday. The arrest followed a complaint lodged in August by a retired railway officer who was duped of ₹15 lakh by this gang which received the amount through RTGS while keeping the complainant under ‘digital arrest’. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Raja Rafiq from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Mohd Danish from Baghpat district and Mohd Qadir also from Baghpat district, led by kingpin Mohd Suhail Akram from Karimganj, Assam. (Pic for representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Agra Suraj Rai, told a press conference here that retired railway officer Naim Baig Mirza had lodged a complaint on August 14, alleging that he received a call from a man claiming to be an official of TRAI. While keeping him under digital arrest, the man made him transfer ₹15 lakh through RTGS to a bank account .

“A case was registered under section 318(4) (deceiving a person fraudulently) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D (cheating by personating by using computer resource) of Information Technology Act at Cyber Crime Police Station here . A team headed by ACP Hariparvat investigated the crime,” said the DCP .

“After investigating the mobile number, bank account details and their links, four people were arrested in Sikandra region on Thursday. Police recovered mobile phones, laptop and some documents, including fake appointment letters, from them,” said the DCP .

“The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Raja Rafiq from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Mohd Danish from Baghpat district and Mohd Qadir also from Baghpat district, led by kingpin Mohd Suhail Akram from Karimganj, Assam,” he said.

“Mohd Suhail Akram has a B Tech degree from reputed SRM University and has been involved in cyber fraud for the past six years. He began by cheating small account holders probably in connivance with bank officials and is now engaged in cyber frauds while posing as officials from police, TRAI, IB and other departments. They gang members threatened arrest in case money was not paid,” said DCP Suraj Rai.

“The retired railway officer in Agra was told that his name was surfacing in a money laundering and drug trafficking case. Police team investigated the account in which ₹15 lakh were transferred by the retired railway officer and it was found that there was inflow of ₹2.70 crore in a day in the account. The accused admitted having earned ₹6 crore in the past few years through cyber fraud,” he said.

The accused had their hide-outs in Gurugram and Delhi and had been arrested in the past too. . The mastermind Suhail Akram has cases lodged against him in police stations in Delhi and is reportedly on bail .