Forcing juniors to dance without music during video calls, keeping them awake past midnight and making them slap each other were among the alleged ragging activities that led to the suspension of 38 MBBS students at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). On Saturday, two days after their suspension, the university pasted notices at the hostels of all 38 students, barring them from attending classes and entering hostels for three months.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The university has also issued formal notices to the students seeking their response to the disciplinary action and informed their parents and guardians about the allegations, KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said.

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The university has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each student, taking the total penalty to ₹9.50 lakh. Their scholarships have also been suspended for one year. This is the first time KGMU has imposed such a hefty fine in a ragging case, officials said.

The suspended students include 36 from the MBBS 2025 batch (second year) and two from the MBBS 2026 batch (first year), who allegedly assisted their seniors in harassing juniors.

The dean of student welfare, chief proctor and hostel administration have been directed to ensure compliance with the suspension order and prevent the students from entering the hostels during the three-month period.

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{{^usCountry}} The disciplinary order was issued on November 26 by dean of academics Dr Virendra Atam, following recommendations from the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee and approval from vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disciplinary order was issued on November 26 by dean of academics Dr Virendra Atam, following recommendations from the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee and approval from vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand. {{/usCountry}}

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The students have also been barred from accessing academic facilities and participating in university activities during the suspension period.

“Strict action will be taken against any incident that intimidates or humiliates junior students. The university has also urged students to immediately report any instances of ragging to the Anti-Ragging Committee or the administration,” said KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh.

The committee’s inquiry found that the alleged ragging went beyond humiliation. Seniors allegedly harassed juniors in hostels between midnight and 2 am and forced them to dance without music during WhatsApp video calls. They were also allegedly made to stay awake late into the night, waiting for instructions from their seniors. The incident came to the KGMU administration’s knowledge two months ago.

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At its November 19 meeting, the Anti-Ragging Committee recommended disciplinary action against the students based on its findings. The university subsequently approved the three-month suspension and other penalties.

Prof Singh also clarified that an investigation was underway into a separate incident involving a video that went viral on social media on November 16. In the video, first-year MBBS students can be seen walking in a queue and greeting their seniors with ‘Pranaam Sir’ and ‘Pranaam Madam’.