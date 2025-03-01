Day and night temp to remain above normal, expect heatwave in March: IMD

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience higher than normal day and night temperatures on account of less than normal winter rainfall. (File photo)

There is also a possibility of heatwave days during March in the southern parts of the state bordering Central India, the weatherman said.

The IMD has predicted that there is a possibility of an effective increase in the number of heatwave days during the upcoming summer season (March-May) due to which the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay higher than normal at most places in the state, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow met office.

This rise in temperature is in view of the weak La-Nina conditions currently prevailing in the Pacific Ocean, likely to change into neutral El-Nino conditions during upcoming period and the possibility of continuation of neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions.

During February, the average monthly temperature at most places in Uttar Pradesh was 1°C to 2°C above normal, while in some places in the southern part of the state it was up to 3°C.

In February, UP recorded 88% less rainfall (only 3.4 mm) than normal (27.4 mm) during winter, due to which temperatures rose.

During this period, while the maximum temperature crossed 30°C at many places in the beginning of February itself, it crossed 35°C in Jhansi at the end of the month, while at the same time, the minimum temperature crossed 18°C at many places at the end of the month.

In days to come, maximum temperature is likely to gradually fall by 2-3°C during next 48 hours and gradually rise by 2 to 4°C thereafter. Minimum Temperature is likely to have no large change during next 48 hours and gradually fall by 2 to 4°C thereafter.

At 18.2°C, Lucknow records 7th highest night temp in Feb

Lucknow recorded seventh highest night temperature in the month of February since 1952 as night temperature rose to 18.2 degrees Celsius which is 5.4 degrees above normal. “Today with 18.2°C, the Lucknow Observatory reported seventh highest minimum temperature in the history of February,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

Even the maximum temperature of the state capital was pegged at 30.2 degree Celsius which was 2.4 degrees above normal. Forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

To be precise, lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at many places above 15°C on the last day of February. Minimum temperature at Aligarh was 18.4 degrees Celsius which is 6.3 degrees above normal. Night temperature at Jhansi, Bahraich and Hamirpur was 18.2, Kanpur (IAF) and Fatehgarh was 18 degrees Celcius.

During the last 24 hours, night temperatures witnessed a significant increase in Ayodhya (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi) division, Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur), Prayagraj (Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh) and Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat) divisions of the state and there was no large change in the remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were markedly above normal (more than +5.0 °C) in Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat) divisions, above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Gorakhpur (Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj) and Prayagraj (Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh) divisions and above normal (+3.0 °C to +5°C) in rest of the divisions, according to IMD bulletin.

State forecast is rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over the state. IMD issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightening very likely at isolated places over the state.